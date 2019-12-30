Aughrim notes week December 30th

Mass Times

There will be vigil Mass on Sunday January 5th at 8 p.m. and on Monday 6th at 10.30.

Tai Chi &Qi Gong Classes



Learn gentle flowing healing movements that help to relieve stress, improve flexibility and mobility. Tai Chi & Qi Gong Classes Wednesday Evenings 7 – 8pm. Venue: Aughrim Sports and Leisure Centre. Cost: € 80 for a block of 8 classes.

For enquiries or to book a place call Ann Martin 087/6081219. Email: solarsoundhealingwicklow@gmail.com. Beginners welcome. Ann is a registered instructor with the Jade Sun School of Tai Chi & Qi Gong www.jadesuntaichi.com and also a registered practitioner of Solar Sound Healing www.jadesunschool.com

Physical Therapist

John Murphy MIAPT Physical Therapist clinic is in Aughrim Community Complex on Thursday’s from 4pm to 7pm. For appointments phone 040466168 / 0868545157 / 0851620301.

Lotto

The numbers: 10, 17, 19 and 22 were drawn in this week’s Aughrim Sports club lotto December 16th. The jackpot was not won. Match three winners were: Mary Byrne, The Gap and Phil Byrne, Arklow.The numbers drawn on December 23rd were: 1, 2, 25 and 27. Match three winner was: Andrew Holt. The weekly lotto supports Aughrim Camogie Club, Aughrim GAA club, Aughrim Rangers Soccer club and Aughrim sports complex. People who support the weekly lotto are lending support to the local sports clubs who are very much part of the community. The organising committee thank the community for their ongoing support and extend best wishes to all for a happy 2020.

Yoga Classes with Yvonne

New 6 week courses recommencing the week of January 6th. Mondays 9.30-10.45am and Wednesdays 8-9.15pm. €60 for 6 weeks or €13 drop in rate. Text/call Yvonne 0876778733 to book or for more details. Follow on Facebook/Instagram yvonnedoyleyoga

GAA

Congratulations to Robert Lambert on winning the Garden County Junior hurling player award. This is a great achievement for Robert and our club. Robert played a pivotal role in our Junior hurling success this year. A great year for hurling overall. Well done to our prize winners in the Aughrim GAA Christmas raffle. This raffle was a huge success with over 1,000 books of tickets sold. We are very grateful to those of you who bought tickets and supported on the night. Thank you to those who sponsored the wonderful prizes. The draw took place in O’Tooles pub. Thank you to James and his staff for the wonderful venue and their work on the night. We would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our club members and the rest of the GAA community a very happy Christmas. 2019 has been a great year, and we look forward to 2020.

Town & Country Market

Aughrim Town and country market will be back in action on Saturday January 11th. The organisers of the market wish to thank the stall holders for their loyalty and the general public for their custom and support during 2019. Here is hoping that the market will grow from strength to strength on the coming new year. Best wishes to all and looking forward to seeing you all again.

Notes Deadline

Items to be included in the Aughrim notes should be emailed to aughrimnotes@eircom.net before 8 p.m. on Sundays. Do not send attachments.