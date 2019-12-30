Avoca notes week December 30th

Bingo

Every Wednesday Night in Avoca Community Hall at 8.30PM

Jackpots were not won on Wednesday 18th December.

Next Bingo will be Wednesday, 8th Jan 2020 when the Small Jackpot is €325

and Main Jackpot €2400

Make sure you all come along for a great night out.

All are welcome! Hope to see you there.

We would like to thank-you for your support during the year and wish

everyone a very

Happy Christmas and Peaceful New Year.

Notice of E.G.M.

An E.G.M. of Avoca Community Hall Co. Ltd will be held in the Avoca

Community Hall on January 16th 2020 at 7pm. We request all members of the community to attend.

The purpose of this meeting is to establish if a new board of directors can

be appointed or if the hall is to revert back to the ownership of St. Laurence O’Toole Diocesan Trust.

Enrolments and Open Afternoon Avoca National School

If you wish to enrol your child at Avoca NS for the coming academic year

please call to the school for an application form or alternatively one can be downloaded and printed off from the school website:

<http://www.avocaschool.ie> www.avocaschool.ie

The school will hold an Open Morning on Friday 7th February 2020 from

10am-12Noon.

All Welcome

Active Retirement

Avoca Active Retirement would like to wish all members and their families a very Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year. Ladies join us to celebrate Nollaig n a m Ban on Monday 6th January in Fitzgerald’s at 1:30pm.

