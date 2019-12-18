Brady welcomes end to nightmare for Bray Boy Eric and his family

Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady has welcomed news that young Bray boy Eric Zhi Ying Xue has had the threat of deportation lifted and has his future in Ireland assured.

Speaking having heard the good news, Teachta Brady said:

“I welcome news that Eric is no longer facing the threat of deportation and has had his future in Ireland secured.

“I am in no doubt that the threat to Eric’s future in Ireland, the place he was born and in fact, has never left, has been an extremely worrying time for his family. It has been a nightmare for him, for his family and for the community in Bray, and especially all at St. Cronan’s Primary School.

“All of this came about due to the 2004 referendum which ended the automatic right of babies born in Ireland to claim citizenship. Sinn Féin were one of few political parties to oppose this at the time. However, the result of that referendum, or any referendum should not blind us from common sense. His family have suffered immeasurably as a result.

“It’s day for Eric, for his mother and for all at St. Cronan’s Primary School who sprang into action when the deportation order was first served. They are due huge credit for that.”