Carnew notes week December 23rd

GAA LOTTO

Carnew GAA lotto was not won, numbers were 11,18,24,30, lucky dips were Babs Collins. Jack Kavanagh, c/o John. Larry and Marie OHara. Mairead Greene. The next draw is 23rd December in Kenny’s and the jackpot is €3,200.

JUVENILE CLUB

Carnew Emmett’s Juvenile GAA club have a calendar for sale with photos from all the juveniles teams and different events with Lee Chin, they are on sale in Victor Young’s, Centra and Candys at €10 each. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will go towards the employment of the games promotion officer who will start in January. The club would like to wish everyone a happy Christmas and thank you all for your support over the year.

GET WELL

Get well wishes go to Stephen Byrne, Kilcavan. Willie Collins, Kilcavan.



MASS TIMES

The following are the mass times for Christmas, Christmas Eve Carnew 7.30pm, Tomacork 9.00pm. Askamore 7.30pm Kilrush 6.00pm. Christmas Day Carnew 9am & 11am, Tomacork 10am. Askamore 11am. Kilrush 10am.

GAA DRAW

Carnew Emmett’s GAA club are holding a draw on Sunday 22nd December at 6.30pm in Sinnott’s Carnew, 1st prize €500,2nd load of blocks, 3rd drinks hamper, 4th food hamper and numerous other prizes, tickets €5 from any member or Victor Young’s, Main Street.

TINAHELY WALKING CLUB

The following are the walks for the next two weeks for Tinahely Walking club on Sunday

December 22nd Xmas Walk, Stookeen Hill. Level C, 8 km, 2.5 hrs. Meet Walker’s car park, Shillelagh 10.30 am.

December 29: Barniskey. Level B, 10 km, 3 hrs. Meet Tinahely 10 am or Avoca Post Office 10.30 am.

As usual, please remember to wear proper walking boots, pack full rain gear and bring adequate food & drink. Please check Tinahely Walking Club Facebook page for any changes to the scheduled walks.

GOAL Mile – New Year’s Day 2020 in Tinahely

The 6th Tinahely GOAL Mile will take place on New Year’s Day 2020at 12 noon in Tinahely. This is a national family event open to all to help raise funds for GOAL’s work globally. The start & finish will be Murphy’s Hotel, Tinahely. Refreshments will also be served here afterwards kindly sponsored by Sam & Colin Horan.

DONATIONS – Donations will be accepted on the day also online here: https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/tinahely-goal-mile

GOAL Mile T-shirt – New to the GOAL Mile this year, we have introduced the option for participants to register for their local mile online and receive their own GOAL Mile T-shirt. You can find all details for this here: https://eventmaster.ie/event/2VPt2qc0z

FOR FURTHER DETAILS – find us on FaceBook or contact Hugh on 0876207193



GREETINGS

May I wish everyone a very peaceful, happy and holy Christmas and prosperous new year.