Carnew notes week December 30th

MARRIAGE

Congratulations to Mark Byrne, Munny and Annie Chang, Australia who were married recently.

SYMPATHY

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and relatives of Frank McEvoy, Valley Heights who died recently and was buried in Tomacork cemetery.

To the family and relatives of Anne Fox, (Nee Nolan) Knockbrandon who died recently.

To Mary Osborne, Kiltilahane on the death of her brother Tim Rudd in England recently.

WICKLOW GAA YEAR BOOK

The Wicklow GAA year book is now on sale from any club or Victor Young’s Main Street, Carnew.

TINAHELY WALKING CLUB

The following are the walks for the next two weeks for Tinahely Walking club on Sunday January 05th Introductory Walk, Mangans Loop. Level B, 10 km, 3.5 hrs. Meet Tinahely 11 am.

Jan 12: Jubilee Walk, Rathdrum. Level B, 10 km, 2.5 hrs. Meet Tinahely 10 amor Rathdrum 10.30 am.

As usual, please remember to wear proper walking boots, pack full rain gear and bring adequate food & drink. Please check Tinahely Walking Club Facebook page for any changes to the scheduled walks.

Ballyellis NS – Split the Pot

Winner of “Split the Pot” on Friday 20th December 2019 is Ashling & Amber Walsh, Donishall – winning €250. We thank everyone for supporting “Split the Pot”. Envelopes can be obtained from the School or any Parent and from Ashling Walsh after Sunday Mass in Askamore Church.. Draws will take place every Friday morning in Ballyellis School. Many thanks for your continued support.

SPLIT THE POT

The lucky winners of €567 in our Split the Pot draw of Scoil Aodan Naofa Carnew was Pauline and Larry Cullen. Congratulations. Our 6 hampers went to Sandra Furlong, Tristan Massey, Caroline + Declan, Susan O’Neill, Liz O’Brien and Sue Dagg. Congratulations. The sellers prize winners were Abbie Furlong, Donal Moore and Rían Rooney. Congratulations. Next draw is Friday 10th January 2020.

Thank you for all the support.

BINGO The next bingo is on Sunday 12th January at 2.30pm in St Bridget’s Hall, Carnew all welcome.