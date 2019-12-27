Community saddened at death of Jimmy

The death has been announced today of Rathdrum man Jimmy Olohan.

Jimmy was popular with both young and old towns folk in Rathdrum.

Councillor Pat Kennedy said “It is very sad news, Jimmy leaves a legacy behind him, he spearheaded a huge amount of development in the town and most notably the Memorial Park.

I wish to offer my condolences to his family, he will be missed by the community and the wider community of Rathdrum.”

Avondale GAA Club posted the following on Social Media: ” Avondale GAA would like to send it’s sincerest condolences to the Olohan family of the Lower Street on the sad passing of Jimmy. Jimmy was a fabulous hurler in his day and was one of the mainstays of the brilliant hurling team of the 1960s winning 3 senior championships. He was also on the St Mary’s junior football team that won the championship in 1960.

Our deepest sympathies to his wife Joan, brothers Sean and Gerry, his sons Brian, Seamus and Hugh, daughters Maeve, Fionnula, Eithne and Neasa and to all his extended family. May he rest in peace. Are Dheis De go raibh a aimn dilis.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing at his home on Saturday 28th December from 2pm with removal at 5.15pm (walking from Parnell Memorial Park) to St. Mary and St. Michael’s Church, Rathdrum, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in Rathdrum Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Rathdrum Cancer Support.