Wicklow County Council extends its deepest sympathy on the recent and tragic loss of Ms. Nadine Lott. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the entire community at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dhílis.

A Book of Condolence in memory of Ms. Nadine Lott has been opened online, to sign your message of sympathy visit Wicklow.ie