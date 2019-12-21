Creed Announces Funding of €2,906,000 to Animal Welfare Organisations

Four Wicklow Animal Welfare Organisations including Ash Animal Rescue, Arklow Cat Rescue and the Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge and the Wicklow SPCA were among the charities named on the list for funding on Friday.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Mr. Michael Creed T.D., yesterday announced record funding awards of €2,906,000 to 106 animal welfare organisations throughout the country. The payments will be made with immediate effect.

The Minister said “it gives me great pleasure in awarding this funding, which is the largest ever allocation of funding by my Department to animal welfare organisations”. The Minister went on to say that ‘the Government is committed to promoting and advancing the standards of animal welfare in our society and the organisations in receipt of today’s funding, together with their staff and volunteers, provide great support and commitment to protecting surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals”.

The Minister recalled the major improvements in animal welfare that have taken place in recent years. The reform of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, which replaced legislation going back over a hundred years, was a particular milestone in providing a modern-day legislative basis to support animal welfare policies and objectives. “This legislation enshrined the Five Freedoms concept and introduced mandatory standards to provide for positive welfare for animals.”

The Minister went on to say said that he was now introducing new legislation on the sale and supply of pet animals, and publishing a voluntary Code of Practice for Sellers and Suppliers of Pets.  Anyone selling or supplying more than 5 pet animals in a given year must register with DAFM.  All advertisements of pet animals must include certain minimum information about the pet and the seller or supplier, including in respect of dogs, its microchip number. 

The Code contains guidelines on animal welfare and also addresses public health concerns, for example the need for good hygiene when handling animals, and the potential risk to the health of children associated with contact with reptiles.

The Minister said: “The introduction of this legislation is the culmination of a public consultation to get the public’s views on the sale and supply of pet animals.  I was very pleased with the response, which included views of animal welfare charities and the industry.  The new legislation covers the online advertising of pets for sale or supply, and introduces more traceability especially where dogs are concerned, by requiring advertisement for those pets to include the microchip number of the animal.  These new measures will contribute to my Department’s work in ensuring high standards of the welfare of pet animals are maintained.”

The Minister went on to acknowledge the great work undertaken by staff in his own Department on animal welfare matters and stated that he and his officials will continue to work closely with animal welfare groups. 

Finally, the Minister reminded the public of the Animal Welfare Helpline. “The helpline continues to play a critical role in the follow up of concerns raised by citizens regarding animal welfare matters”. 

Animal Welfare Helpline:

The helpline will be monitored regularly over the holiday period.

The phone number for the Helpline is:
Call Save: 0761 064408
Phone: 01-607 2379

Dedicated email address – animalwelfare@agriculture.gov.ie

1A Dog’s Life, c/o Martina Roche, Parkstown Lower, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny€7,000
2Ainmhithe Animal Rescue, Thornberry Cottage & Sanctuary, Kincon, Ballina, Mayo€10,000
3An Cat Dubh Sanctuary, Cloonlaheen East, Mullagh, Ennis, Co Clare€4,000
4Anabatic Lodge Cat Sanctuary, Edenderry, Co Offaly€1,000
5Animal Help Net Kerry, Beechlawn, The Kerries. Tralee, Co Kerry€7,000
6Ash Animal Rescue, Rathdangan, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow€32,000
7Animal Trust Fund, Passage East, Co Waterford€6,000
8Animals In Need CLG, Drumlonagher, Clareden Drive, Donegal Town€25,000
9Arklow Cat Rescue, 14 Rory O’Connor Place, Arklow, Co Wicklow€2,000
10Babydog Rescue, 9 Westbourne Court, Ennis, Co Clare€2,000
11Burren Animal Rescue, Tubber, Co Clare€10,000
12Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, Cappanagarrane, Mullinahone ,Co Tipperary€6,000
13Cats’ Aid, Cabinteely, Dublin 18€10,000
14Cavan SPCA, Shankill, Cavan, Co Cavan€27,000
15Chipper’s Cat Sanctuary, 2 The Avenue, Clonattin Village, Gorey, Co Wexford€2,000
16Clare Animal Welfare CLG, Feakle, Co Clare€1,000
17Clondalkin Animal Aid, Clondalkin, Dublin 22€5,000
18Community Cats Network, Glanavaud, Kilbrittain, Co Cork€9,000
19Cork Animal Care Society, Hillview Lodge, Clashbredane (Kilmichael), Co Cork€7,000
20Cork Cat Action Trust, Blackrock, Co Cork€15,000
21Cork Dog Action Welfare Group, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork€32,000
22Cork SPCA, Link Road, Mahon, Cork.€100,000
23Deel Animal Action Group, Rathkeale, Co Limerick€2,000
24Deise Animal Sanctuary, Knocknaree, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford€12,000
25Dogs Aid Animal Sanctuary, Meakstown, Dublin 11€16,000
26Dogs In Distress, Ash Hill, Dunboyne, Co Meath€14,000
27Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), Bellescourt, Scholes Lane, Drogheda, Co Louth€20,000
28DSPCA, Mount Venus Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16€485,000
29Dundalk Dog Rescue, Walterstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth€12,000
30Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Greaghnafarna Mor, Arigna, Co Roscommon€10,000
31Fellenberg Foundation Ireland Ltd, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway€4,000
32Fingal SPCA, The Burrow, Portrane, Co Dublin€5,000
33Forgotten Horses Ireland, Kinvara, Co. Galway€7,500
34Friends of Animals, Cullionbeg, Mullingar, Westmeath€7,000
35Galway & Claddagh Swan Rescue, Lough Rusheen, Barna, Co Galway€5,500
36Galway Cat Rescue, Seacrest, Knocknacarra, Galway€5,000
37Galway SPCA, Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway€40,000
38Great Hounds in Needs, 7 Cois Coille, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary€2,000
39Homeless Animal Rescue Team HART, 26 Highfield Drive, Buttevant, Co Cork€2,000
40Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds, 82 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin€5,000
41Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford€75,000
42Husky Rescue Ireland, Coolnacritta, Cullahill, Rathdowney,Co Laois.€5,000
43Inistioge Puppy Rescue, Ballygub, Inistioge, Co.Kilkenny€2,000
44Irish Horse Rehoming Programme, Beacon Stud, Kilcappa, Cloneygowan, Co Offaly.€9,000
45Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge, Arlow, Co Wicklow€75,000
46Irish Red Grouse Association Conservation Trust Ltd, Moate, Co Westmeath€2,000
47ISPCA National Animal Cetre, Longford€485,000
48ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Donegal€2,000
49ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre,Mallow, Cork€30,000
50Kerry SPCA, Rackett Lane, Tralee, Co. Kerry€12,000
51Kildare & West Wicklow SPCA,  Animal Shelter, Oldtown, Athgarvan, Co Kildare€25,000
52Kilkenny SPCA, Norebank Lodge, Greenshill, Kilkenny City€15,000
53Kitten Cottage, Lurganboy, Virginia, Co. Cavan€5,000
54Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society, KLAWS, C/O Kitty McNally, Collarus, Lauragh, Killarney, Co Kerry€5,000
55Laois SPCA, Pump Cottage, Baltracey, Donadea, Co Kildare€17,000
56Last Hope Animal Charity,  Navan, Co Meath€10,000
57Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd, Barraghmore, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. N41 DX31€17,000
58Limerick Animal Welfare, Moorestown, Kilfinane, Co Limerick€63,000
59Limerick Feral Cats, Limerick Feral Cats, 6 The Cottages, Murroe Village, Co Limerick€9,000
60Limerick SPCA c/c ISPCA National Animal Centre, Longford€15,000
61Little Wings Bird Sanctuary, Delchristy Cottage, Banada, Co Sligo€3,000
62Longford SPCA, Market Square, Longford.€1,000
63Louth SPCA, 114 Oaklawns, St Alphonus Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth€23,000
64MADRA, Madra HQ, Furbo, Co Galway€12,000
65Mayo SPCA, Pattenspark, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo€5,000
66Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Ballygemmane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary€14,000
67Mollies Animal Rescue, Newtown Common, Duleek, Co Meath€5,000
68Monaghan SPCA, Killydonagh, Emyvale, Co Monaghan€26,000
69Munster Lost & Found Pet Helpline CLG, Ballinabeara, Ballinhassig, Co Cork€8,000
70My Lovely Horse Rescue, Enfield, Co. Kildare€19,000
71New Ross SPCA, Ballyclemock, Foulksmills, Co Wexford€14,000
72North County Dublin SPCA, Upper Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9€25,000
73North Mayo Horse Sanctuary, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo€5,000
74North West SPCA Ltd, Ballina, Co. Mayo€60,000
75North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 13 Rafter Street, Gorey, Co Wexford€21,000
76Offaly SPCA, Market Place, Off Market Square, Tullamore, Co Offaly€21,000
77Oiled Wildlife Response Network, Shannon Foynes Port,  Co Limerick.€2,000
78Pauline’s Rescue, Lauragh, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork€23,000
79PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary€45,000
80Precious Paws Dog Rescue, Cuilmore, Gurteen, Co Sligo€3,000
81Pro Animale Ireland CLG, Avalon, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway€12,000
82Rehoming Cork Pets, Carrigadrohid, Co.Cork€5,000
83Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue, c/o Tully Cross, Renvyle, Co Galway€1,000
84Roscommon SPCA, , Castlerea, Co Roscommon€20,000
85Roscrea SPCA, Roscrea, Co Tipperary€18,000
86The Royal Dog Rescue, Meath€2,000
87Rural Animal Welfare Resources CLG, Rockmount, Drimoleague, Co Cork€13,000
88Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo€14,000
89Seal Rescue Ireland, Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford€15,000
90Second Chance Animal Rescue Ltd, Shannon, Co Clare€14,000
91St. Francis Dispensary, 101/103 Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8€15,000
92The Cat & Dog Protection Association of Ireland, North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7€17,000
93The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland Ltd,  Liscarroll, Mallow, Co Cork€155,000
94The Haven Rescue Tipperary, c/o 26 The Haven, Roscrea, Co Tipperary€1,000
95The Irish Blue Cross, 15A Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8€220,000
96Tipperary Friends Of Animals SPCA, Friar Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary€8,000
97TNR Donegal, Buncrana, Co Donegal€1,000
98TNR South Roscommon, Cloondray, Mount Talbot, Co Roscommon€3,000
99TNR West Dublin, 9 Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22€2,000
100Twin Town Lost and Found Dogs, Killygordon. Co. Donegal€10,000
101Waterford Animal Welfare, 114A, The Quay, Waterford€17,000
102Waterford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals€32,000
103West Cork Animal Welfare Group Ltd,  Clonakility, Co. Cork€17,000
104Westmeath SPCA, Mullingar, Co Westmeath€12,000
105Wexford SPCA, The Veterinary Hospital, Distillery Road, Wexford€45,000
106Wicklow SPCA, Ballygannon Mor,Rathdrum, Co Wicklow€50,000
  €2,906,000

