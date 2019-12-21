Creed Announces Funding of €2,906,000 to Animal Welfare Organisations

Four Wicklow Animal Welfare Organisations including Ash Animal Rescue, Arklow Cat Rescue and the Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge and the Wicklow SPCA were among the charities named on the list for funding on Friday.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Mr. Michael Creed T.D., yesterday announced record funding awards of €2,906,000 to 106 animal welfare organisations throughout the country. The payments will be made with immediate effect.
The Minister said “it gives me great pleasure in awarding this funding, which is the largest ever allocation of funding by my Department to animal welfare organisations”. The Minister went on to say that ‘the Government is committed to promoting and advancing the standards of animal welfare in our society and the organisations in receipt of today’s funding, together with their staff and volunteers, provide great support and commitment to protecting surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals”.
The Minister recalled the major improvements in animal welfare that have taken place in recent years. The reform of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, which replaced legislation going back over a hundred years, was a particular milestone in providing a modern-day legislative basis to support animal welfare policies and objectives. “This legislation enshrined the Five Freedoms concept and introduced mandatory standards to provide for positive welfare for animals.”
The Minister went on to say said that he was now introducing new legislation on the sale and supply of pet animals, and publishing a voluntary Code of Practice for Sellers and Suppliers of Pets. Anyone selling or supplying more than 5 pet animals in a given year must register with DAFM. All advertisements of pet animals must include certain minimum information about the pet and the seller or supplier, including in respect of dogs, its microchip number.
The Code contains guidelines on animal welfare and also addresses public health concerns, for example the need for good hygiene when handling animals, and the potential risk to the health of children associated with contact with reptiles.
The Minister said: “The introduction of this legislation is the culmination of a public consultation to get the public’s views on the sale and supply of pet animals. I was very pleased with the response, which included views of animal welfare charities and the industry. The new legislation covers the online advertising of pets for sale or supply, and introduces more traceability especially where dogs are concerned, by requiring advertisement for those pets to include the microchip number of the animal. These new measures will contribute to my Department’s work in ensuring high standards of the welfare of pet animals are maintained.”
The Minister went on to acknowledge the great work undertaken by staff in his own Department on animal welfare matters and stated that he and his officials will continue to work closely with animal welfare groups.
Finally, the Minister reminded the public of the Animal Welfare Helpline. “The helpline continues to play a critical role in the follow up of concerns raised by citizens regarding animal welfare matters”.
Animal Welfare Helpline:
The helpline will be monitored regularly over the holiday period.
The phone number for the Helpline is:
Call Save: 0761 064408
Phone: 01-607 2379
Dedicated email address – animalwelfare@agriculture.gov.ie
|1
|A Dog’s Life, c/o Martina Roche, Parkstown Lower, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny
|€7,000
|2
|Ainmhithe Animal Rescue, Thornberry Cottage & Sanctuary, Kincon, Ballina, Mayo
|€10,000
|3
|An Cat Dubh Sanctuary, Cloonlaheen East, Mullagh, Ennis, Co Clare
|€4,000
|4
|Anabatic Lodge Cat Sanctuary, Edenderry, Co Offaly
|€1,000
|5
|Animal Help Net Kerry, Beechlawn, The Kerries. Tralee, Co Kerry
|€7,000
|6
|Ash Animal Rescue, Rathdangan, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow
|€32,000
|7
|Animal Trust Fund, Passage East, Co Waterford
|€6,000
|8
|Animals In Need CLG, Drumlonagher, Clareden Drive, Donegal Town
|€25,000
|9
|Arklow Cat Rescue, 14 Rory O’Connor Place, Arklow, Co Wicklow
|€2,000
|10
|Babydog Rescue, 9 Westbourne Court, Ennis, Co Clare
|€2,000
|11
|Burren Animal Rescue, Tubber, Co Clare
|€10,000
|12
|Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, Cappanagarrane, Mullinahone ,Co Tipperary
|€6,000
|13
|Cats’ Aid, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
|€10,000
|14
|Cavan SPCA, Shankill, Cavan, Co Cavan
|€27,000
|15
|Chipper’s Cat Sanctuary, 2 The Avenue, Clonattin Village, Gorey, Co Wexford
|€2,000
|16
|Clare Animal Welfare CLG, Feakle, Co Clare
|€1,000
|17
|Clondalkin Animal Aid, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
|€5,000
|18
|Community Cats Network, Glanavaud, Kilbrittain, Co Cork
|€9,000
|19
|Cork Animal Care Society, Hillview Lodge, Clashbredane (Kilmichael), Co Cork
|€7,000
|20
|Cork Cat Action Trust, Blackrock, Co Cork
|€15,000
|21
|Cork Dog Action Welfare Group, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork
|€32,000
|22
|Cork SPCA, Link Road, Mahon, Cork.
|€100,000
|23
|Deel Animal Action Group, Rathkeale, Co Limerick
|€2,000
|24
|Deise Animal Sanctuary, Knocknaree, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford
|€12,000
|25
|Dogs Aid Animal Sanctuary, Meakstown, Dublin 11
|€16,000
|26
|Dogs In Distress, Ash Hill, Dunboyne, Co Meath
|€14,000
|27
|Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), Bellescourt, Scholes Lane, Drogheda, Co Louth
|€20,000
|28
|DSPCA, Mount Venus Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
|€485,000
|29
|Dundalk Dog Rescue, Walterstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth
|€12,000
|30
|Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Greaghnafarna Mor, Arigna, Co Roscommon
|€10,000
|31
|Fellenberg Foundation Ireland Ltd, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway
|€4,000
|32
|Fingal SPCA, The Burrow, Portrane, Co Dublin
|€5,000
|33
|Forgotten Horses Ireland, Kinvara, Co. Galway
|€7,500
|34
|Friends of Animals, Cullionbeg, Mullingar, Westmeath
|€7,000
|35
|Galway & Claddagh Swan Rescue, Lough Rusheen, Barna, Co Galway
|€5,500
|36
|Galway Cat Rescue, Seacrest, Knocknacarra, Galway
|€5,000
|37
|Galway SPCA, Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway
|€40,000
|38
|Great Hounds in Needs, 7 Cois Coille, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
|€2,000
|39
|Homeless Animal Rescue Team HART, 26 Highfield Drive, Buttevant, Co Cork
|€2,000
|40
|Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds, 82 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin.
|€5,000
|41
|Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford
|€75,000
|42
|Husky Rescue Ireland, Coolnacritta, Cullahill, Rathdowney,Co Laois.
|€5,000
|43
|Inistioge Puppy Rescue, Ballygub, Inistioge, Co.Kilkenny
|€2,000
|44
|Irish Horse Rehoming Programme, Beacon Stud, Kilcappa, Cloneygowan, Co Offaly.
|€9,000
|45
|Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge, Arlow, Co Wicklow
|€75,000
|46
|Irish Red Grouse Association Conservation Trust Ltd, Moate, Co Westmeath
|€2,000
|47
|ISPCA National Animal Cetre, Longford
|€485,000
|48
|ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Donegal
|€2,000
|49
|ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre,Mallow, Cork
|€30,000
|50
|Kerry SPCA, Rackett Lane, Tralee, Co. Kerry
|€12,000
|51
|Kildare & West Wicklow SPCA, Animal Shelter, Oldtown, Athgarvan, Co Kildare
|€25,000
|52
|Kilkenny SPCA, Norebank Lodge, Greenshill, Kilkenny City
|€15,000
|53
|Kitten Cottage, Lurganboy, Virginia, Co. Cavan
|€5,000
|54
|Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society, KLAWS, C/O Kitty McNally, Collarus, Lauragh, Killarney, Co Kerry
|€5,000
|55
|Laois SPCA, Pump Cottage, Baltracey, Donadea, Co Kildare
|€17,000
|56
|Last Hope Animal Charity, Navan, Co Meath
|€10,000
|57
|Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd, Barraghmore, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. N41 DX31
|€17,000
|58
|Limerick Animal Welfare, Moorestown, Kilfinane, Co Limerick
|€63,000
|59
|Limerick Feral Cats, Limerick Feral Cats, 6 The Cottages, Murroe Village, Co Limerick
|€9,000
|60
|Limerick SPCA c/c ISPCA National Animal Centre, Longford
|€15,000
|61
|Little Wings Bird Sanctuary, Delchristy Cottage, Banada, Co Sligo
|€3,000
|62
|Longford SPCA, Market Square, Longford.
|€1,000
|63
|Louth SPCA, 114 Oaklawns, St Alphonus Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth
|€23,000
|64
|MADRA, Madra HQ, Furbo, Co Galway
|€12,000
|65
|Mayo SPCA, Pattenspark, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo
|€5,000
|66
|Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Ballygemmane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
|€14,000
|67
|Mollies Animal Rescue, Newtown Common, Duleek, Co Meath
|€5,000
|68
|Monaghan SPCA, Killydonagh, Emyvale, Co Monaghan
|€26,000
|69
|Munster Lost & Found Pet Helpline CLG, Ballinabeara, Ballinhassig, Co Cork
|€8,000
|70
|My Lovely Horse Rescue, Enfield, Co. Kildare
|€19,000
|71
|New Ross SPCA, Ballyclemock, Foulksmills, Co Wexford
|€14,000
|72
|North County Dublin SPCA, Upper Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9
|€25,000
|73
|North Mayo Horse Sanctuary, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo
|€5,000
|74
|North West SPCA Ltd, Ballina, Co. Mayo
|€60,000
|75
|North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 13 Rafter Street, Gorey, Co Wexford
|€21,000
|76
|Offaly SPCA, Market Place, Off Market Square, Tullamore, Co Offaly
|€21,000
|77
|Oiled Wildlife Response Network, Shannon Foynes Port, Co Limerick.
|€2,000
|78
|Pauline’s Rescue, Lauragh, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork
|€23,000
|79
|PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary
|€45,000
|80
|Precious Paws Dog Rescue, Cuilmore, Gurteen, Co Sligo
|€3,000
|81
|Pro Animale Ireland CLG, Avalon, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway
|€12,000
|82
|Rehoming Cork Pets, Carrigadrohid, Co.Cork
|€5,000
|83
|Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue, c/o Tully Cross, Renvyle, Co Galway
|€1,000
|84
|Roscommon SPCA, , Castlerea, Co Roscommon
|€20,000
|85
|Roscrea SPCA, Roscrea, Co Tipperary
|€18,000
|86
|The Royal Dog Rescue, Meath
|€2,000
|87
|Rural Animal Welfare Resources CLG, Rockmount, Drimoleague, Co Cork
|€13,000
|88
|Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo
|€14,000
|89
|Seal Rescue Ireland, Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford
|€15,000
|90
|Second Chance Animal Rescue Ltd, Shannon, Co Clare
|€14,000
|91
|St. Francis Dispensary, 101/103 Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8
|€15,000
|92
|The Cat & Dog Protection Association of Ireland, North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7
|€17,000
|93
|The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland Ltd, Liscarroll, Mallow, Co Cork
|€155,000
|94
|The Haven Rescue Tipperary, c/o 26 The Haven, Roscrea, Co Tipperary
|€1,000
|95
|The Irish Blue Cross, 15A Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8
|€220,000
|96
|Tipperary Friends Of Animals SPCA, Friar Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary
|€8,000
|97
|TNR Donegal, Buncrana, Co Donegal
|€1,000
|98
|TNR South Roscommon, Cloondray, Mount Talbot, Co Roscommon
|€3,000
|99
|TNR West Dublin, 9 Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
|€2,000
|100
|Twin Town Lost and Found Dogs, Killygordon. Co. Donegal
|€10,000
|101
|Waterford Animal Welfare, 114A, The Quay, Waterford
|€17,000
|102
|Waterford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
|€32,000
|103
|West Cork Animal Welfare Group Ltd, Clonakility, Co. Cork
|€17,000
|104
|Westmeath SPCA, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
|€12,000
|105
|Wexford SPCA, The Veterinary Hospital, Distillery Road, Wexford
|€45,000
|106
|Wicklow SPCA, Ballygannon Mor,Rathdrum, Co Wicklow
|€50,000
|€2,906,000