Dunlavin notes week December 23rd

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Vera O Hara and the Fagan family on the death of Vera’s mother Bridget Fagan. Bridget’s funeral took place in Suncroft. May she rest in Peace.

St. Nicholas of Myra Church

Christmas Timetable

Saturday 21st Mass 8pm

Sunday 22nd Mass 10 am and 12 Noon

Monday 23rd Mass 10am

Tuesday 24th Christmas Eve Vigil Mass 10pm

Wednesday 25th Mass 10 am and 12 noon.

No Masses Thursday 26th and Friday 27th.

Saturday 28th 8pm

Sunday 28th 10am and 12 noon.

No masses Monday 30th to January 3rd .

All Masses return to normal on Saturday January 4th.

Sympathy to Hazel Barrett and family Crehelp on the death of Hazel’s brother Joseph Leeson, Tinahely last week. Joseph;s funeral took place in Moyne, Tinahely, May he rest in peace.

Thanks

The bric a brac in the Hall at the Christmas Fair for Friedreich Ataxia Research and made €442.60. Many thanks to all who contributed – both donors and buyers. Christmas cards are still on sale at the usual outlets

Magic Reindeer Food

This is available from Scoil Nicholas Naofa, the Parish Office and local shops at €1 a bag. All proceeds go to Solas Autism Unit.

Shoebox Appeal

Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal – if anyone would like to fill a shoebox for children in need you can drop them into the Parish office, Scoil Nioclais Naofa or contact Shona on 087-6884879. Wallets for your €4 donation and a list of suitable items are available in the parish office.

Friedreich’s Ataxia Research – now have Christmas cards on sale in the Church and the Parish centre. There is a beautiful selection and the cost is only €10 for 15 cards, with €7 from every pack going to the charity.

Mandalas

Every Thursday morning we meet in An LAR to draw mandalas , paint tiles or create patterns .We use pencils ,paints ,markers ,compasses all under the guidance of Bernie Sheridan from Wexford. She supplies the materials . We chat and have fun and have coffee afterwards . Fee for the classes from 11am to 1.30pm is €10 . Drop in and try it . Contact Bernie 086 078 2563 or Florence 087 1205497

FREE Baby & Toddler Group – takes place every Tue 9.30am – 12 noon in Seomra (Imaal Hall). For more information contact Dunlavin Parents Group page on Facebook

Dunlavin & District Forum are proud to present Hive

This project was undertaken to support employment opportunities for community members, to breathe life into our village, support environmental sustainability and stimulate our local economy. This fresh new coworking facility is ideal for anyone who works alone, remote employees, business start ups or freelancers or for example. Meeting room facilities are also available for hire.

Please contact coworkingdunlavin@gmail.com or Aisling 0879627389 if you would like to view the space or have any queries

Dunlavin Friendship Club – meet in Dunlavin Parish Centre every Friday, from 3pm–5pm. New members are most welcome.

Register of Electors – If you will be 18 before the 15th February, 2019 or you have moved into the area or maybe never registered and would like to register now – Please contact Pauline at 087-6183903 for Donard, Donaghmore and Stratford Polling Stations or Margaret at 087-9693960 for the Dunlavin Polling Station.

The Irish Cancer Society – is looking for volunteers to drive patients to and from their chemotherapy treatments in all public hospitals nationwide. Volunteers will need their own car but all expenses are paid. If you have 2 free days a month (Monday – Friday) and an active email address we would love to hear from you. Please call Laura on 01 2310 594, email transport@irishcancer.ie or go to www.cancer.ie for more information.

Volunteers – St Vincent De Paul urgently need volunteers in the areas of Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare to work in assistance with individuals and families for just once a week. This will be for about 3 hours, day or night, (whatever suits you best). Full training and support provided, for more information Tel: 018198405 or

www.SVP.ie/volunteer@svp.ie

Outreach Service

“There is a new domestic violence outreach service in West Wicklow provided by Saoirse Women’s refuge in Tallaght. We can offer confidential appointments providing support to women suffering from domestic violence in the community, including Court Accompaniment. The drop in clinics areas follows: Every Monday 9:30am-11:30am Blessington Library, Every Wednesday afternoon 2:30pm-4:30pm Seomra Imaal Hall Dunlavin and Every Friday 9:30-11:30am The equestrian/The Lawlor centre Baltinglass. Call 085-2710378 for an Appointment.”

Credit Union

Are you a member of Baltinglass Credit Union? If so, have you got access to your account online? You can view and transact on your account 24 hours a days, 7 days a week by registering for a Pin Number. Once you Register and all the details are correct, you will receive your Unique Pin Number in the post within 3 working days! It’s that simple. Register @ www.baltinglasscu.ie.

John Brady TD – will hold a clinic in Dunlavin Parish centre on the 2nd Monday of each month from 11.30am to 12.30pm. All welcome to drop in.

Affordable Live-in Homecare – provide live in carers for the elderly in your area. If you are looking for a live-in carer for your relative, please call Tom today on 087 9916791. Our website is www.alhomecare.ie

Dunlavin Nursing Home – have full time positions available in the following areas: Kitchen Assistants, Housekeeping/Cleaning and Health Care Assistants. Further details are available on the Church notice board.

Please forward your CV to sbeirne@silverstream.ie

Website.

Check out Dunlavin.ie for all the updates in your local village..

Postage Stamps

Please keep your used postage stamps for St. Patrick’s Missions, Kiltegan who can use them to fundraise. Used stamps can be dropped into the parish office any time. Thank you to all who have donated stamps throughout the past year.

Library Opening Hours

Exciting new books in the local library.

Opening hours

Tues: 6.30-8.30

Wed: 3-5 & 6.30-8.30

Fri: 10.30-1 & 3-5

Sat: 11-1- closed Saturdays of bank holidays