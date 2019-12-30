Dunlavin notes week December 30th

Death

The death took place of Breda Butterfield (nee Heaney),peacefully at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital . Dearly loved wife of Ed and precious mother to Liesel and Martha. Treasured sister of Liam, John, Moira (Hanbidge), Therese (Kelly), Seamus, Deirdre (Constant), Aunts Kit Walshe and Bridie Burke and many relatives and friends. Breda’s funeral Mass took place in Dunlavin which was followed with burial in Donard . May Breda rest in peace.

Panic Buttons

Anyone who is over the age of 65 may apply for a Panic Button. If you are interested, or know of someone who may require one, the necessary application form can be accessed by calling 086-1020303.

Also please keep an eyeand check on your elderly neighbours over the Christmas period.

Thank you.

Mandalas

Every Thursday morning we meet in An LAR to draw mandalas , paint tiles or create patterns .We use pencils ,paints ,markers ,compasses all under the guidance of Bernie Sheridan from Wexford.She supplies the materials . We chat and have fun and have coffee afterwards . Fee for the classes from 11am to 1.30pm is €10 . Drop in and try it . Contact Bernie 086 078 2563 or Florence 087 1205497

Death

The death took place of Thomas (Tom), Mackey, Fryenstown. Deeply regretted by his wiife Mary, daughter Aisling, sons Thomas (Jnr), Declan and Nigel, brother Pat and Noel, sisters Christina, Patricia and Lynda, grandchildren Chloe, Ciara, Shannon, Jade, Aaron, Hannah and Shane, great-granson Aoidh, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Tom’s funeral took place in Dunlavin

May Tom Rest In Peace

FREE Baby & Toddler Group – takes place every Tue 9.30am – 12 noon in Seomra (Imaal Hall). For more information contact Dunlavin Parents Group page on Facebook

Dunlavin & District Forum are proud to present Hive

This project was undertaken to support employment opportunities for community members, to breathe life into our village, support environmental sustainability and stimulate our local economy. This fresh new coworking facility is ideal for anyone who works alone, remote employees, business start ups or freelancers or for example. Meeting room facilities are also available for hire.

Please contact coworkingdunlavin@gmail.com or Aisling 0879627389 if you would like to view the space or have any queries

Dunlavin Friendship Club – meet in Dunlavin Parish Centre every Friday, from 3pm–5pm. New members are most welcome.

Register of Electors – If you will be 18 before the 15th February, 2019 or you have moved into the area or maybe never registered and would like to register now – Please contact Pauline at 087-6183903 for Donard, Donaghmore and Stratford Polling Stations or Margaret at 087-9693960 for the Dunlavin Polling Station.

The Irish Cancer Society – is looking for volunteers to drive patients to and from their chemotherapy treatments in all public hospitals nationwide. Volunteers will need their own car but all expenses are paid. If you have 2 free days a month (Monday – Friday) and an active email address we would love to hear from you. Please call Laura on 01 2310 594, email transport@irishcancer.ie or go to www.cancer.ie for more information.

Volunteers – St Vincent De Paul urgently need volunteers in the areas of Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare to work in assistance with individuals and families for just once a week. This will be for about 3 hours, day or night, (whatever suits you best). Full training and support provided, for more information Tel: 018198405 or

www.SVP.ie/volunteer@svp.ie

Outreach Service

“There is a new domestic violence outreach service in West Wicklow provided by Saoirse Women’s refuge in Tallaght. We can offer confidential appointments providing support to women suffering from domestic violence in the community, including Court Accompaniment. The drop in clinics areas follows: Every Monday 9:30am-11:30am Blessington Library, Every Wednesday afternoon 2:30pm-4:30pm Seomra Imaal Hall Dunlavin and Every Friday 9:30-11:30am The equestrian/The Lawlor centre Baltinglass. Call 085-2710378 for an Appointment.”

Credit Union

Are you a member of Baltinglass Credit Union? If so, have you got access to your account online? You can view and transact on your account 24 hours a days, 7 days a week by registering for a Pin Number. Once you Register and all the details are correct, you will receive your Unique Pin Number in the post within 3 working days! It’s that simple. Register @ www.baltinglasscu.ie.

John Brady TD – will hold a clinic in Dunlavin Parish centre on the 2nd Monday of each month from 11.30am to 12.30pm. All welcome to drop in.

Affordable Live-in Homecare – provide live in carers for the elderly in your area. If you are looking for a live-in carer for your relative, please call Tom today on 087 9916791. Our website is www.alhomecare.ie

Dunlavin Nursing Home – have full time positions available in the following areas: Kitchen Assistants, Housekeeping/Cleaning and Health Care Assistants. Further details are available on the Church notice board.

Please forward your CV to sbeirne@silverstream.ie

Website.

Check out Dunlavin.ie for all the updates in your local village..

Postage Stamps

Please keep your used postage stamps for St. Patrick’s Missions, Kiltegan who can use them to fundraise. Used stamps can be dropped into the parish office any time. Thank you to all who have donated stamps throughout the past year.

Library Opening Hours

Exciting new books in the local library.

Opening hours

Tues: 6.30-8.30

Wed: 3-5 & 6.30-8.30

Fri: 10.30-1 & 3-5

Sat: 11-1- closed Saturdays of bank holidays