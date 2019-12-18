From junk to Christmas decorations

Creative students who made Christmas decorations out of junk materials were rewarded at a prize-giving ceremony organised by Wicklow County Council on Tuesday (December 17th).

The Christmas Decoration Competition provided students with the opportunity to show their creativity, making decorations with items of junk. The challenge was to produce a decoration from items of waste that would often end up in the bin.

Students responded by making decorations as diverse as snowmen, angels, cribs, ornaments for the tree, stars, and candleholders.

Waste items reused included plastic bottles, light bulbs, sweet wrappers, toilet rolls, drink cans, polystyrene and bits of old toys, socks and fabrics. The students showed an amazing ability to see the potential to use items of junk creatively.

Winners were presented with their prizes by the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Irene Winters, and Mr Frank Curran, Chief Executive, at a ceremony in County Buildings.

All prize winners received a family pass to Cool Planet in Enniskerry which provides an interactive workshop on Climate Action, a great way for children to learn about Climate Change and the actions we can all take to reduce our impact.

Presenting the prizes, Mr Curran paid tribute to the role young people played in pushing for Climate Action during 2019.

Christmas is the ideal time to take a second look at what we are throwing out. Over 20 per cent of our annual waste is produced at Christmas time.

Food waste in particular reaches high levels and Wicklow County Council is encouraging people to avoid wasting food this year through better planning and shopping.

The Environmental Awareness Office of Wicklow County Council has produced a recipe book to help use up all those leftovers – including the turkey, ham, cheeses or salmon – and turn them into interesting dishes for the Christmas holiday.

Recycling centres in County Wicklow will be reopen after Christmas for what is the busiest time of the year. Christmas trees will be accepted for recycling from Friday, 3rd January.