Gardai are in Wicklow Town are investigating an attack on a house after a rock was thrown through the front window at Mount Carmel Avenue.

The incident took place at 6.25 on Saturday, the house was occupied at the time.

Two small children who were in the front room at the time narrowly escaped injury as the rock and glass covered the room.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Wicklow Heights/Mount Carmel area are asked to call Wicklow Garda Station at 0404-60140