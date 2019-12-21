Greystones notes week December 21st

Please forward notices to Kathleen Kelleher, 2875327/087 2845465,

kk@KathleenKelleher.com.

Please feel free to forward Calendar to family and friends or add to your Facebook page.

HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL !!

Sending best wishes to everyone for a Nollaig Shona.

Keep up to date with what is going on !!

Lots more Greystones information available from:

Paul Byrne at: www.GreystonesGuide.ie

Greystones Town Website: www.Greystones.ie

Continue to Shop Local in Greystones This Year|Christmas 2019

Lots of good ideas for Christmas this year in Greystones.

Look no further for that perfect gift than your own home town !!

Free two hour parking on Saturdays.

Paul Byrne from Greystones Guide.ie has it all outlined … just for you !!

https://www.greystonesguide.ie/shop-in-greystones-this-christmas-19/

Free Two Hour Parking in Greystones on Saturdays in December !!

21 and 28 December 2019.

Wardens will still be on duty to enforce illegal parking.

Watch those double yellow lines and loading zones !!

La Touche Wines Christmas Raffle in Aid of GCS and RNLI

Once again, La Touche Wines will be hold a raffle in aid of two local charities !!

Wonderful raffle prizes on offer.

Tickets are €10 each from La Touche Wines.

Draw takes place this Sunday, 22 December, at 4 pm.

Cecil Beare Ecumenical Carol Singing Continues !!

Please come along on any of the nights either to sing or to collect.

Supporting local charities.

Singing begins each evening at 7.20 pm. Wrap up warmly and bring torch !!

23 December Meet top Rathdown Park Rathdown/Redford Parks

PICTORIAL HISTORY OF GREYSTONES AND ITS COASTAL ENVIRONS: 1760 TO 2018

Wonderful book by Derek Paine and Gary Paine.

In colour, sepia and black and white, featuring over 1,000 photos, documents, records.

Learn about Greystones from its origins as a small fishing hamlet to the town we have today.

Images of shops, hotels, business, sporting activities, the faces and places over the years.

Sections on coal schooners, smuggling on Bray Head, development of the railway.

The harbour, cove and sea front, the lifeboard, Coast Guards.

Bray Head World War II Look Out Post, connections with World War I, Suffragettes.

The Easter Rising and so much more over the past 200 years !!

This fabulous book would make an ideal Christmas present for yourself or that special person !!

Available at Greystones Antiques, beside Greystones Railway Station; €35.

Full details and ordering online from www.greystoneshistory.com

Boat Yard Christmas Market 2019 Continues for December Weekends

Greystones Harbour Marina.

The famous Boat Yard Market is back again for December weekends !!

Each Saturday and Sunday; 11 am to 5 pm.

More stalls and exhibitors that ever before.

Wonderful selection of craft, art and food items for that special gift.

Come along and see for yourself !!

Paul Byrne from Greystones Guide.ie has the full story.

https://www.greystonesguide.ie/the-boat-yard-christmas-market-2019/

GREYSTONES COMMUNITY POLICING UNIT: WEEKLY CRIME REPORT

Week ending 15 December 2019.

Greystones North Burglary business premises, entry front door.

Robbery handbag & theft from shop.

Garda JP Connolly john.p.connolly@garda.ie

Greystones South Attempted burglary, overnight burglary, car keys stolen.

Vehicle from above burglary stolen.

Four thefts from shop, two from vehicle.

Trespassing on property.

Garda Alan Thompson alan.m.thompson@garda.ie

Delgany/Killincarrig/Charlesland Attempted burglary, no entry gained.

Burglary, business premises.

Vehicle stolen from driveway.

Theft from vehicle in Charlesland.

Garda Maria Curtis maria.m.curtis@garda.ie

Kilcoole No reports.

Burglary in Knockroe apartment.

Garda Molly Corbett molly.a.corbett@garda.ie

Please report every suspicious person/s to Greystones Gardaí, 6665800.

Two people were arrested who did a theft spree in three local chemists.

Off duty Garda observed them acting suspiciously.

KILCOOLE COMMUNITY POLICING CLINIC

SPECIAL REMINDER KILCOOLE CLINIC CONTINUES !!

Kilcoole Policing Clinic takes place each Monday evening.

Please note change of day from Wednesday to Monday.

Kilcoole Community Centre, 6 pm to 8 pm.

Garda Corbett and/or Garda Thompson will be in attendance.

Details from:

Garda Molly Corbett; molly.a.corbett@garda.ie.

Garda Alan Thompson; alan.m.thompson@garda.ie.

Garda slot on East Coast FM every Wednesday or Thursday morning, 11:15 am approx.

A Garda talks about security and other pending issues of the week.

Be sure and tune in for all the latest policing updates !!

If you see anything suspicious, please report to Greystones Garda Station 6665800.

Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111

Greystones Garda Station 666 5800

EPA Noise Pollution 1890 20 20 21

Crimestoppers 1800 25 00 25

Drugs.ie 8360911

Traffic Watch 1890 205 805

Dog Warden 0404 44873

Crime Victims Helpline 1850 211 407

WICKLOW GARDA YOUTH AWARDS 2019|NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN

Celebrating outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people.

Young people who, by their presence, make their communities:

A better place to live.

Or who have shown great determination in their own lives.

Full details, rules and nomination forms from:

Garda Emma Skinner, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Bray Garda Station

emma.j.skinner@garda.ie.

Closing date 27 January 2020.

KILCOOLE COMMUNITY POLICING CLINIC

SPECIAL REMINDER KILCOOLE CLINIC CONTINUES !!

Kilcoole Policing Clinic takes place each Monday evening.

Kilcoole Community Centre, 6 pm to 8 pm.

Garda Corbett and/or Garda Thompson will be in attendance.

Garda slot on East Coast FM every Wednesday or Thursday morning, 11:15 am approx.

A Garda talks about security and other pending issues of the week.

Be sure and tune in for all the latest policing updates !!

If you see anything suspicious, please report to Greystones Garda Station 6665800.

Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111

Greystones Garda Station 666 5800

EPA Noise Pollution 1890 20 20 21

Crimestoppers 1800 25 00 25

Drugs.ie 8360911

Traffic Watch 1890 205 805

Dog Warden 0404 44873

Crime Victims Helpline 1850 211 407

GREYSTONES ACTIVE RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION

KILIAN HOUSE FAMILY CENTRE

www.greystonesara.com.

Outings + Meetings

Information, Membership Payments and Bookings for all events:

Tuesdays, Kilian House Family Centre, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Classes are now on their Christmas break and will resume in the New Year.

21 December 2019

Greystones Library|Story Time Yoga

Greystones Library, Mill Road; 11:30 a.m.

Wonderful opportunity for parents and children to share some great story time.

And also to learn fun yoga poses.

Spaces limited. Booking essential.

Telephone 01.2873548 or greylib@wicklowcoco.ie

21 December 2019

Whale Theatre

Greystones Film Club|The Muppets Christmas Carol

1:30 p.m. Doors open 1:00 p.m.

Tickets €10.

Wonderful adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella.

The Muppets bring anarchy to breathe new life into this well known Christmas tale.

Michael Caine gives one of his best performances as grouchy Ebenezeer Scrooge.

https://whaletheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873609428

Tickets also from Whale Theatre Box Office, each Friday, 10 am to 12 pm.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

21 December 2019

Whale Theatre

Greystones Film Club|A Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. Doors open 4:00 p.m.

Tickets €10.

Wonderful stop-motion film, based on a mischievous poem written by Tim Burton.

Poking fun at the traditions of Christmas.

While, also, ultimately embracing and celebrating them.

https://whaletheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873609429

Tickets also from Whale Theatre Box Office, each Friday, 10 am to 12 pm.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

21 December 2019

Whale Theatre

Greystones Film Club|It’s a Wonderful Life

8:00 p.m. Doors open 7:30 p.m.

Tickets €10.

It’s a Wonderful Life reminds us that the only presents that truly matter at this time of year is being present.

This great film taps into the very notion of home, of belonging.

And of recognising the value of happiness, rather than the price.

https://whaletheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873609430

Tickets also from Whale Theatre Box Office, each Friday, 10 am to 12 pm.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

25 December 2019

Christmas Day

Happy Christmas to all !!

26 December 2019

St. Stephens Day

27 and 28 December 2019

Whale Theatre

Phelim and the Drew House Band in Music, Songs & Stories

8:00 p.m. Doors open 7:00 p.m.

Tickets €24/€22.

Phelim brings a Drew house session to Whale Theatre.

Celebrating the music he grew up on.

Reinterpreting the songs of his late father, Ronnie Drew and the Dubliners.

Phelim is now established as one of the country’s most in-demand actors and voice over artists.

He has always held a special place in his heart for music.

Phelim is now finally happy to embrace those early influences.

The music that resounded through the Drew home on Killincarrig Road.

Get ready for a sort of homecoming !!

Phelim Drew takes a bunch of classic, much loved songs, and makes them his own.

Full bar, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheeseboards, Fresh Popcorn and Confectionary.

All available to purchase on the night.

https://whaletheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873609238/events/128243700

Tickets also from Whale Theatre Box Office, each Friday, 10 am to 12 pm.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

28 December 2019

Hot Spot Music Club|”Old Greystones” Christmas Social

30 December 2019

Whale Theatre

Children’s Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show: Joe Daly

This event is SOLD OUT !!

Added date, 19 January 2020. Details below.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

31 December 2019

Hot Spot Music Club|Mack Fleetwood NYE 2019

Upstairs @The Beach House, Greystones Harbour Marina.

Ring in the New Year with Ireland’s premier tribute to super group Fleetwood Mac.

You will go on a magical musical journey from Peter Green blues era to today.

Six piece band, Mack Fleetwood deliver a spellbinding show.

Their love of the material and musical prowess shines through in each song.

They will bewitch you with authentic renditions of all your favourite Fleetwood Mac hits.

Full details at www.thehotspot.ie.

Doors open 9:00 p.m.

Tickets €19/€23. First 19 tickets are €19 !!

There is limited seating at this event.

If you need seating due to physical constraints, please arrange in advance.

The Hot Spot Music Club will do its best to accommodate you.

First come, first served.

1 January 2020

New Year’s Day|Happy New Year to all !!

7 January 2020 To be confirmed.

Soup and Sandwiches at Presbyterian Hall

Trafalgar Road; 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Donation €5.00.

Get the New Year off to a great start !!

Great homemade food and a warm welcome.

Come along for the chat !!

Meet old friends and make new friends .

12 January 2020

Holy Rosary Parish|Social Hobby & Craft Afternoon

Kilian House Family Centre; 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Learn new crafts and make new connections while also having a cuppa !!

Lots to see and learn while meeting with friends.

13 January 2020

Delgany Guild Irish Countrywomen’s Association Meeting

St. Patrick’s Parish Centre; 8:00 p.m.

Delgany Guild ICA meets tonight and every second Monday of the month.

Lots of activities and ideas to keep you interested !!

Wide range of demonstrations and speakers are actively pursued in the guild.

Also various crafts, sport, drama and theatre outings are among the interests.

Plus forging good friendships.

Come along and see what is on offer. You will be most welcome.

Delgany Guild ICA is not all about tea and buns !!

But it is always nice to end a meeting with them !!

14 January 2020

Coffee & Cake @YWCA Coolnagreina

YWCA Coolnagreina, Trafalgar Road; 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Located just up from Greystones Harbour Marina.

Entrance opposite Harbour Barber.

Each second Tuesday of the month.

Wonderful home baking which you won’t be able to resist !!

Donations in aid of Youth Cafe.

Come along for warm welcome, good friendship and all in aid of a good cause !!

19 January 2020

Whale Theatre

Children’s Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show: Joe Daly

1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Tickets €12.50. Family of four, €40.

Joe Daly brings his children’s comedy, magic and illusion show direct to us from RTE.

The show is suitable for children from 4 to 12.

Joe will bring them on a rollercoaster ride of magic, illusion, comedy and fun.

Joe completely reinvents children’s entertainment.

So much so, that the adults will enjoy the show as much as the children !!

Prepare yourself to be spellbound one minute and roaring laughing the next.

Tables will fly. Newspapers torn up and restored.

Cola poured over a volunteer’s head.

Joe himself will float on air. And that’s just for starters !!

https://whaletheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873610996/events/128250428

Tickets also from Whale Theatre Box Office, each Friday, 10 am to 12 pm.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

20 January 2020

Anam Cara Wicklow Monthly Meeting for Bereaved Parents

Parkview Hotel Newtownmountkennedy; 7:20 p.m.

Monthly meeting of wonderful organisation that supports bereaved parents.

This meeting is only for parents who have lost children.

Anam Cara Wicklow offers a safe and comfortable setting.

Bereaved parents will have the opportunity to meet with other bereaved parents.

The evening is free and open to all bereaved parents.

Regardless of the age your child died, the circumstances of their death.

Or whether their death was recent or not.

Please let Anam Cara know if you are able to come along.

4045378, 085 2888888, info@AnamCara.ie.

21 January 2020

St. Patrick’s Church Soup & Sandwiches

St. Patrick’s Parish Centre, Church Road; 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wonderful home made food, good company, good cheer, good welcome.

Suggested donation of €5.00, in aid of charity.

28 January, 2020

Greystones Municipal District Monthly Meeting

Council Chamber, Mill Road; 7:30 a.m.

29 January 2020

Holy Rosary Soup & Sandwiches

Kilian House Family Centre; 12:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Meet your friends for delicious home-made soup and sandwiches.

Followed by tea/coffee and cake.

Suggested donation, €5.00.

All proceeds go to local charities.

Everyone is most welcome for good food and a friendly chat.

29 January 2020

Greystones Cancer Support Men’s Evening

La Touche Place; 8:00 p.m.

This evening is for men who have had cancer or whose family or friends have had cancer.

Details from 2871601, Facebook and info@GreystonesCancerSupport.com.

Greystones Cancer Support offers guidance, encouragement and support to cancer patients, their families and their friends.

Can we help you or someone you know ??