Greystones notes week December 30th

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL !!

Greystones Calendar sends best wishes to everyone for a very happy 2020 !!

Keep up to date with what is going on !!

Lots more Greystones information available from:

Paul Byrne at: www.GreystonesGuide.ie

Greystones Town Website: www.Greystones.ie

Free Two Hour Parking in Greystones on Saturday, 28 December 2019 !!

Wardens will still be on duty to enforce illegal parking.

Watch those double yellow lines and loading zones !!

Christmas Tree Shredding in Greystones|3 to 18 January 2020

South Beach Beach Car Park, in front of Greystones Municipal District offices.

No wreaths, plastic trees or decorations please !!

Bray Recycling Centre|Opening and Closing Times Over Christmas

Friday, 27 December 9 am to 1.45 pm

Saturday, 28 December 9 am to 1.45 pm

Monday, 30 December 9 am to 1.45 pm

Tuesday, 31 December Closed

Wednesday, 1 Janyary Closed

Thursday, 2 January 9 am to 4 pm

Friday, 3 January 9 am to 4 pm

Saturday, 4 January 9 am to 1.45 pm

An Garda Síochána|Winter Burglary Prevention

Facts

1. In winter, burglaries increase by 25%

2. Over 40% of burglaries in winter occur between 5 pm and 11 pm.

3. In 20% of burglaries, entry is through an unsecured door or window.

4. Jewellery and cash are the most common articles stolen during burglaries.

5. There were over 200 cases where car keys were “fished” through the letter box.

Top 5 Tips

1. Secure all doors and windows.

2. Light up your home. Use timer switches when out.

3. Store keys safely and away from windows and letter boxes.

4. Record details of valuables. Don’t keep large amounts of cash at home.

5. Use your alarm, even when at home.

GREYSTONES COMMUNITY POLICING UNIT: WEEKLY CRIME REPORT

Week ending 22 December 2019.

Greystones North Theft from shop.

Garda JP Connolly john.p.connolly@garda.ie

Greystones South Three thefts from shop.

Garda Alan Thompson alan.m.thompson@garda.ie

Delgany/Killincarrig/Charlesland Two thefts from vehicles in supermarket car parks.

Garda Maria Curtis maria.m.curtis@garda.ie

Kilcoole No reports.

Garda Molly Corbett molly.a.corbett@garda.ie

Please report every suspicious person/s to Greystones Gardaí, 6665800.

GREYSTONES ACTIVE RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION

KILIAN HOUSE FAMILY CENTRE

www.greystonesara.com.

Outings + Meetings

Information, Membership Payments and Bookings for all events:

Tuesdays, Kilian House Family Centre, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Classes are now on their Christmas break and will resume in the New Year.

30 December 2019

Whale Theatre

Children’s Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show: Joe Daly

This event is SOLD OUT !!

Added date, 19 January 2020. Details below.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

31 December 2019

Hot Spot Music Club|Mack Fleetwood NYE 2019

Upstairs @The Beach House, Greystones Harbour Marina.

Ring in the New Year with Ireland’s premier tribute to super group Fleetwood Mac.

You will go on a magical musical journey from Peter Green blues era to today.

Six piece band, Mack Fleetwood deliver a spellbinding show.

Their love of the material and musical prowess shines through in each song.

They will bewitch you with authentic renditions of all your favourite Fleetwood Mac hits.

Full details at www.thehotspot.ie.

Doors open 9:00 p.m.

Tickets €19/€23. First 19 tickets are €19 !!

There is limited seating at this event.

If you need seating due to physical constraints, please arrange in advance.

The Hot Spot Music Club will do its best to accommodate you.

First come, first served.

31 December 2019

Whale Theatre

5Rhythms New Year’s Eve Event

8:00 p.m. Doors open 8:00 p.m.

Tickets €25.

This is an Alcohol Free Event.

Ignite creativity, connection and community with 5Rhythms dynamic movement.

Evening is divided into three events.

8 pm to 10 pm 5Rhythms Class

10 pm to 11 pm Break for refreshments.

11 pm to 12:30 am DJ Set

Upstairs in Greystones Studios|Let Go of the Old for the New: Swap

An opportunity to bring 1-5 clothing items that you love, in good condition.

Swap for something new and maybe even wear it !!

Surplus items donated to Greystones St. Vincent de Paul.

https://whaletheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873606334/events/128218785

Tickets also from Whale Theatre Box Office, each Friday, 10 am to 12 pm.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

1 January 2020

New Year’s Day|Happy New Year to all !!

3 January 2020

Hot Spot Music Club

King’s Call: Phil Lynott Celebration & Benefit Night

Upstairs @The Beach House, Greystones Harbour Marina.

Immerse yourself in the art, music and poetry of Lynott on eve of his anniversary.

Full blown rock vibe on main stage.

Hot Spot informal lounge is the setting for the second state.

Delivering a softer, more acoustic experience.

Special guests include Bree Harris, Paul Fairclough, Micah, Andy Brown et al.

Proceeds to Wicklow Homeless Five Loaves & Living Life Counselling.

Sponsor: GCR Garden County Radio.

Doors open 7:00 p.m.

Tickets €15.

4 and 5 January 2019

Whale Theatre|Andre Rieu: 70 Years Young

Saturday 7:00 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m.

Sunday 3:00 p.m. Doors open 2:15 p.m.

Tickets €17.50.

Looking back at Andre Rieu’s most spectacular performances.

Remastered exclusively for cinema audiences.

Unique anniversary event takes audiences on an unbelievable journey around the world.

Schönbrunn Vienna, Radio City Music Hall New York, Brazil, Mexico.

The Coronation Concert in Amsterdam and Australia.

https://whaletheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873609707/events/128245235

Tickets also from Whale Theatre Box Office, each Friday, 10 am to 12 pm.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

5 January 2020

Hot Spot Music Club

Nollaig na mBan: Women’s Little Christmas

Upstairs @The Beach House, Greystones Harbour Marina.

Eve of the 12th and last day of Christmas.

Treat yourself to an afternoon in the company of women.

Featuring performance and presentation by women in arts, music and politics.

Raise a cup or a glass, eat cake and enjoy the camaraderie !!

Afternoon tea, coffee and full bar available to purchase.

Doors open 3:00 p.m.

Admission free.

7 January 2020

Soup and Sandwiches at Presbyterian Hall

Trafalgar Road; 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Donation €5.00.

Get the New Year off to a great start !!

Great homemade food and a warm welcome.

Come along for the chat !!

Meet old friends and make new friends .

11 January 2020

Wicklow Dementia Support Musical Memories

Continues to meet weekly every Friday.

St. Patrick’s Parish Centre; 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This group is for people with dementia.

Family Carers are also most welcome to come along for Musical Memories !!

Dates for the monthly Family Carers Support Group to be confirmed.

12 January 2020

Holy Rosary Parish|Social Hobby & Craft Afternoon

Kilian House Family Centre; 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Learn new crafts and make new connections while also having a cuppa !!

Lots to see and learn while meeting with friends.

13 January 2020

Delgany Guild Irish Countrywomen’s Association Meeting

St. Patrick’s Parish Centre; 8:00 p.m.

Delgany Guild ICA meets tonight and every second Monday of the month.

Lots of activities and ideas to keep you interested !!

Wide range of demonstrations and speakers are actively pursued in the guild.

Also various crafts, sport, drama and theatre outings are among the interests.

Plus forging good friendships.

Come along and see what is on offer. You will be most welcome.

Delgany Guild ICA is not all about tea and buns !!

But it is always nice to end a meeting with them !!

14 January 2020

Coffee & Cake @YWCA Coolnagreina

YWCA Coolnagreina, Trafalgar Road; 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Located just up from Greystones Harbour Marina.

Entrance opposite Harbour Barber.

Each second Tuesday of the month.

Wonderful home baking which you won’t be able to resist !!

Donations in aid of Youth Cafe.

Come along for warm welcome, good friendship and all in aid of a good cause !!

19 January 2020

Whale Theatre

Children’s Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show: Joe Daly

1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Tickets €12.50. Family of four, €40.

Joe Daly brings his children’s comedy, magic and illusion show direct to us from RTE.

The show is suitable for children from 4 to 12.

Joe will bring them on a rollercoaster ride of magic, illusion, comedy and fun.

Joe completely reinvents children’s entertainment.

So much so, that the adults will enjoy the show as much as the children !!

Prepare yourself to be spellbound one minute and roaring laughing the next.

Tables will fly. Newspapers torn up and restored.

Cola poured over a volunteer’s head.

Joe himself will float on air. And that’s just for starters !!

https://whaletheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873610996/events/128250428

Tickets also from Whale Theatre Box Office, each Friday, 10 am to 12 pm.

Details of all future Whale Theatre events from www.WhaleTheatre.ie.

You can also be a friend on Facebook and receive up to date event information.

20 January 2020

Anam Cara Wicklow Monthly Meeting for Bereaved Parents

Parkview Hotel Newtownmountkennedy; 7:20 p.m.

Monthly meeting of wonderful organisation that supports bereaved parents.

This meeting is only for parents who have lost children.

Anam Cara Wicklow offers a safe and comfortable setting.

Bereaved parents will have the opportunity to meet with other bereaved parents.

The evening is free and open to all bereaved parents.

Regardless of the age your child died, the circumstances of their death.

Or whether their death was recent or not.

Please let Anam Cara know if you are able to come along.

4045378, 085 2888888, info@AnamCara.ie.

21 January 2020

St. Patrick’s Church Soup & Sandwiches

St. Patrick’s Parish Centre, Church Road; 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wonderful home made food, good company, good cheer, good welcome.

Suggested donation of €5.00, in aid of charity.

28 January, 2020

Greystones Municipal District Monthly Meeting

Council Chamber, Mill Road; 7:30 a.m.

29 January 2020

Holy Rosary Soup & Sandwiches

Kilian House Family Centre; 12:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Meet your friends for delicious home-made soup and sandwiches.

Followed by tea/coffee and cake.

Suggested donation, €5.00.

All proceeds go to local charities.

Everyone is most welcome for good food and a friendly chat.

29 January 2020

Greystones Cancer Support Men’s Evening

La Touche Place; 8:00 p.m.

This evening is for men who have had cancer or whose family or friends have had cancer.

Details from 2871601, Facebook and info@GreystonesCancerSupport.com.

Greystones Cancer Support offers guidance, encouragement and support to cancer patients, their families and their friends.

Can we help you or someone you know ??