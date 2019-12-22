Laragh Glendalough notes week 23rd

The Brockagh Resource Centre

Glendalough Christmas Market

We would like to thank all our traders and customers who supported this year’s market. There was a wonderful atmosphere with a great selection of crafts and gifts. BRC extend a big thank you to the Roundwood Folk Group who made the day very cheerful and festive.

The Brockagh Resource Centre wishes to thank everyone who has supported it over the past year. We wish you and your families a very happy, peaceful and joyous 2020. The Centre will close on Friday 20th December and will re-open at 9 am on Monday 6th January 2020. For details of our ongoing activities see www.brockaghresourcecentre.ie/events. You can also ‘friend’ us on Facebook or Twitter. To add your name to our database and be kept informed about events, phone us on 0404-45600 or email brockaghresourcecentre@gmail.com.

Holiday Return Dates for BRC Regular Activities Activity

Happy Days 7th January, Irish Dancing 11th January, Morning Yoga 9th January, Chair Yoga 9th January, Evening Yoga 14th January, Badminton Week of 13th January, We Love Art 6th January, Adult Art 6th January, Taekwon-Do 7th January, Elevation Drama Week of 6th January, Elevation Dance Week of 6th January, Pilates Week of 6th January, Violin Lessons Check with Tutor, Walking Group Check with Contact, Active Retirement 21st January.

Wicklow Willow



Our spring courses begin in February and are suitable for both beginners and improvers. All courses are full-day (9 am to 5 pm) and take place in the Brockagh Centre. They include materials, tuition, tea/coffee and lunch (with cake)! You will make and bring home your own basket on the day. Courses cost €85 and booking is essential (vouchers are available and make a wonderful Christmas or birthday present). A deposit of €50 is required to ensure a place. Places are limited, so please book early to get the dates you want. Courses are available on the following dates but extra dates may be added if there is enough demand: Saturday February 15th , Sunday February 23rd , Sunday March 1 st , Wednesday March 25th and Sunday April 12th . For more information, contact local basket maker and artist, Aoife Patterson, on 087-9773622, email info@wicklowwillow.ie or visit www.wicklowwillow.ie.

Scoil Chaoimhín Naofa

The enrolment process for 2020 has now begun and all parents on our list have been contacted. Should you be aware of anyone else who has a child for enrolment in September 2020, please ask them to contact the office immediately on 0404-45460.

Mobile Library

The mobile library visits the area every second Thursday. It is in Annamoe between 11.30 am and 12 noon and in Lynhams car park in Laragh from 12.15 to 12.50 pm. The next visits will take place on Thursdays 5th and 19th December while the first visits of the new year will be on Thursdays 2nd and 16th January. For more information, please phone 087-9135229 or email kdownes@wicklowcoco.ie

Active Retirement

We ended the year with Sun Beam House and a delightful concert from the children of Scoil Chaoimhín Naofa, afterwards Santa greeted the children for this annual event enjoyed by everyone. The group meets for lunch once a month at various local venues with our last being enjoyed with a raffle at The Wicklow Heather in Laragh.

We are currently organising our breakaway for next year and back weather permitting on Tues 21st of Jan. If anyone would like to offer their services or share their skills with the group please contact the centre Active Retirement group meet every Tuesday morning at 11am in the Brockagh Centre and we have a full schedule of activities planned each week. If you fancy a chat, a cuppa and some light exercise, bowls, chair badminton, dancing and music come along on Tuesdays. . For more information on the group or planned outings/trips call Denise on 0404 45600, email brockaghoffice@gmail.com or drop in to the centre.

Citizen’s Information Clinic

The Citizens Information Centre at the Brockagh Resource Centre, Laragh is open for information relating to your rights and entitlements from 10 am until noon on the first and third Tuesday of each month. No appointment is necessary for this free and confidential service.

AA Meetings

Closed AA Meetings are held in the Brockagh Resource Centre at 8.30 p.m. every Monday night all year round.