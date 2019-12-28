Laragh Glendalough notes week December 30th

Roundwood Variety Show

A reminder that the Brockagh Resource Centre will be hosting the ever entertaining and talented Roundwood Variety Show performers again next year at the end of January 2020 with Robin Hood, The Magical Pantomime Adventure. Details will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/brockaghresourcecentre/ and on our website at www.brockaghresourcecentre.ie when we have more information.

The Brockagh Resource Centre

Glendalough Christmas Market

We would like to thank all our traders and customers who supported this year’s market. There was a wonderful atmosphere with a great selection of crafts and gifts. BRC extend a big thank you to the Roundwood Folk Group who made the day very cheerful and festive.

The Brockagh Resource Centre wishes to thank everyone who has supported it over the past year. We wish you and your families a very happy, peaceful and joyous 2020. The Centre will close on Friday 20th December and will re-open at 9 am on Monday 6th January 2020. For details of our ongoing activities see www.brockaghresourcecentre.ie/events. You can also ‘friend’ us on Facebook or Twitter. To add your name to our database and be kept informed about events, phone us on 0404-45600 or email brockaghresourcecentre@gmail.com.

Holiday Return Dates for BRC Regular Activities Activity

Happy Days 7th January, Irish Dancing 11th January, Morning Yoga 9th January, Chair Yoga 9th January, Evening Yoga 14th January, Badminton Week of 13th January, We Love Art 6th January, Adult Art 6th January, Taekwon-Do 7th January, Elevation Drama Week of 6th January, Elevation Dance Week of 6th January, Pilates Week of 6th January, Violin Lessons Check with Tutor, Walking Group Check with Contact, Active Retirement 21st January.

Mobile Library



The mobile library visits the area every second Thursday. It is in Annamoe between 11.30 am and 12 noon and in Lynhams car park in Laragh from 12.15 to 12.50 pm. The next visits will take place on Thursdays 5th and 19th December while the first visits of the new year will be on Thursdays 2nd and 16th January. For more information, please phone 087-9135229 or email kdownes@wicklowcoco.ie

Catering at the Brockagh

Post Funeral Receptions: We can offer a varied menu with a large or small area for the gathering of families and friends after a funeral. The centre has a large parking area and is within walking distance from the church.

Children’s Parties: Are you looking for a big room for children’s birthday party, to take away the hassle of having it in your own home? Plenty of room for children to run freely and have a great time, you can bring your own activities and decorate as you want.

Other services at the Brockagh:

We are open 9am to 5pm, Mon to Fri (sometimes at weekends) providing business services from photocopying, typing laminating, scanning, printing, and internet access. Are We also have conference facilities and training rooms, main hall with a stage, we can provide catering, large car park area, for pricing call on 0404 45600 brockaghresourcecentre@gmail.com.