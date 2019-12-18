Luggala documentary to feature on RTE 1 tonight

A documentary featuring the famous Luggala estate will feature on RTE One this evening.

“Last Days At Luggala” is a portrait of former owner the late Garech de Brun, arts patron and co-founder of Claddagh records who died in London in March 2018.

A member of the extended Guinness family, De Brún lived most of his life at his house “Luggala” in Co Wicklow and played host to many leading lights from the worlds of acting, publishing and music, including Mick Jagger and Sean O’Riada.

The documentary airs on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm.