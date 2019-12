The Irish Times reports a man has been further remanded following a court appearance today (Thursday) in connection with the death of Arklow woman Nadine Lott.

Daniel Murtagh with an address at Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, Co.Dublin, is currently charged with assault causing serious harm.

The judge granted the preparation of a psychiatric report on request of Barrister Éamonn O’Moore.

The matter has been adjourned until the 14th of January.