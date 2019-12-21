Message from Arklow Parish Church for funeral of Nadine

Tomorrow the mass to celebrate the life of Nadine Lott who tragically lost her life this week, takes place in our Parish Church at 1.15pm.

We expect a huge turn out for this mass as people wish to show support to Nadines family and pay tribute to this beautiful young woman. To alleviate any pressure for family, friends, clergy , undertaker we wish to ask anyone attending to please keep the front area of the Church at the main gates totally clear.

Garda and parish personnel and garda cones will be in place, and we ask that you kindly pay attention and respect all helping Tomorrow, and also to heed signs that will appear in the area of the Church.

Parking will be available in the school adjacent to Arus Lorcáin, in and outside Arus Lorcáin and in St. Mary’s College. Arus Lorcáin will be opened to accommodate the anticipated overflow that will not fit in the Church, the Mass will be screened in The main hall area.

We thank you most sincerely for your co-operation with tomorrow’s mass. We extend sincere condolences to Nadines Family and Friends. A light has certainly gone out in our Community this past week. Rest in peace Nadine.

For anyone who cannot attend tomorrow and wishes to view it on the live link from the parish webcam, it’s http://www.arklowparish.ie/webcam/