Met Eireann predict a 13C swing as recent cold snap set to end

A cold start in Ballygannon this morning. (Pic Chris Bolton.)

Met Eireann have predicted a 13C in temperatures as the recent cold snap we have been experiencing is set to come to an end.

While tonight will remain cold, with temperatures falling as low as -2C in places, tomorrow will see highs of 11C.

A Met Eireann forecaster said – “Showers will eventually die out this morning in parts of Munster and Leinster.

“Tonight will be mainly dry and cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees with frost and icy stretches forming quickly after dark. Some mist and fog patches will form too.

“Tomorrow, Wednesday will be a wet and windy day. The rain and freshening southeast winds will spread up over the country reaching most places by mid-afternoon.

“Western counties should turn drier later in the day with scattered showers but heavier pulses of rain look likely to feed into eastern parts during the evening.

“There will be a rise in temperatures to between 9 to 11 degrees.”

