Motorists urged to take care

Motorists are being advised to use caution when traveling on the roads this evening. heavy rain and strong winds are making conditions difficult.

Drivers should be mindful of crosswinds and gusts on the M11.

Spot flooding has been reported on many roads throughout the county.

A Met Éireann Status Yellow Wind Warning is now in place for the whole country until 3am tomorrow morning (19th). While a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is also in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Tipperary, Cork and Kerry, until 7pm today (18th).