Nadine “Stunningly beautiful inside and out”

The town of Arklow came to a standstill on Sunday afternoon for the funeral of local girl Nadine Lott.

The local church and the nearby parish hall were filled with mourners, while mass was relayed to the crowds outside.

The town fell silent as the white coffin was carried into the church.

Many local businesses closed for the duration of the mass, while car-parks were opened up by schools, businesses and clubs to facilitate the crowds.

Fr.Michael Murtagh celebrated mass.

During the service Nadine’s mother Claire said “My darling daughter, I have always been so proud to be your Mother, I will speak about Nadine in the present tense, as she may no longer be with us in body she will always be with us in Spirit, our Angel Nadine.

Nadine is an amazing Mother first and foremost, an incredible Daughter, a loving Sister, a cherished Gran-daughter, a beloved niece, cousin, friend and colleague.

Nadine’s love and passion for life, her fun and her affectionate, outgoing personality make her an extraordinary woman, who touched all who had the pleasure to know her.”

When she was a child my analogy of Nadine was, that she was always the child at the centre of the group making everyone laugh. It may sound like a cliche but Nadine is truly, incredibly, stunningly beautiful inside and out.”

Her baby Kya, who is not a baby anymore but a big girl, she’s six, she has her own guardian angel who will never leave her side.

Mummy will always love you and never leave you Kya.

I stand here today because not all of you had the pleasure to know Nadine, you didn’t get a chance to be impressed by her, but for all of you who did know her, you will realise the extent of our loss.

My daughter taught me to seize and live every minute to cherish life and create and record memories.

Her words when I constantly challenged getting that perfect picture was “they’re memories mum, we’re making memories.”

Little did we realise how cherished those memories would become.

Gifts brought to the alter by family members included one of her bags filled with makeup representing Nadine’s love for beauty, fashion and style.

A picture of Nadine with her daughter Kya, who Claire described as Nadine’s greatest achievement in life.

A pair of her favorite shoes “Nudes Barely Theirs” and a photo album made by her friends for her 30th birthday last October.

Fr. Michael said “Words are completely inadequate, I know nothing that I can say that will take away the loss you have suffered, nothing will replace the pain and suffering in all our hearts today.

What we do know is that it is not supposed to be like this.”

He thanked Karla Tracy for her singing, Conor McCarthy for the music at the mass and Ned Sweeney who looked after the funeral arrangements.