National Childcare Scheme to offer financial support to parents

Launched on November 20th, The National Childcare Scheme is the first scheme that allows for a statutory entitlement for financial support for childcare. This means that successful applicants will be able to avail of a scheme that helps reduce their childcare costs.

Low-income families will be able to remain on existing childcare subsidies “indefinitiely”, despite the introduction of the new scheme.

All families with children under the age of three can avail of 50c off every hour of childcare used up to a maximum of 40 hours per week – saving parents €20 per week.

“We’re so happy to be a part of this,” said Regina McGovern, Director of Little Harvard Creche, Montessori, and After School, “We’ve seen the financial hardships that some parents face and we’re over the moon that we can help them and their little ones.”

This landmark scheme was devised in response to the growing financial pressures on families and aims to improve children’s outcomes, support lifelong learning, reduce child poverty, and reduce the cost of quality childcare for thousands of families throughout Ireland.

For more information on eligibility and easily apply for this wonderful scheme, please visit the NCS Website (https://ncs.gov.ie/en/types-of-subsidy/)