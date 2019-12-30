Roundwood notes week December 30th

LOTTO RESULTS

There was no jackpot winner in the draw on the 22nd December. The numbers drawn were 3, 12, 16 & 26 There were five match three winners Tiarnan Kavanagh, ME, Kathleen Fitzpatrick, Anne Rafter & Grandkids Next jackpot will be €18,700.

BADMINTON

Badminton will resume on a Tuesday morning the 7th January from 9.30a.m. All are welcome.

SUNSHINE FITNESS

Sunshine Fitness will be starting ‘Baby and Me’, ‘Golden Oldies’ (for aged 65+) and ‘Curvy Whirlies ‘ (for plus size women) fitness classes in the parish hall from September 17th. Please contact Caitríona on 0876035780 for more information.

WALKING GROUP

Roundwood WhizzersWalking Group are back in action meeting at 7pm on Wednesdays at the Coach House car park. All welcome to walk at your own pace for approximately one hour.

SET DANCING

Our weekly set dancing sessions continue in Kavanagh’s Lounge on Thursday nights. All are always welcome – whether you have ever or never danced before Session starts at 8.30 til 10.30 and cost is still only €5 for a goodnight of exercise.

ROUNDWOOD CANCER SUPPORT

The Roundwood Cancer Support centre is now up and running and is open in the Parish Centre on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10a.m until 1pm & they are currently looking for volunteers if you could spare some time in your week it would be greatly appreciated. Please feel free to pop in for a chat we will be happy to help. If anyone needs to make any enquiries outside these hours please telephone our confidential phone number 087 6062072

45 CARD GAME

A 45 Card Game takes place every Tuesday night in Moneystown Community Centre starting at a new time of 8pm for the winter months Teas served. All are welcome

MEDJUGORJE

A pilgrimage To Medjugorje will take place on October 7th 2020 for seven days at a cost of €679.00 fully inclusive There will be a discount of €100 if paid in full by December 13th otherwise €200.00 deposit secures booking. This trip will be accompanied by a Spiritual Director The accommodation is close to the Church. For more information and booking Contact Mary King on 087 2185067