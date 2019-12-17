Sadness as Nadine passes away

Nadine Lott from Arklow who was seriously injured in an alleged assault last Saturday morning has died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The mother of one had been in St.Vincent’s hospital following the attack at her home on Saturday morning.

The Community of Arklow held a vigil on Monday night at the local park.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place tomorrow.

A 32-year-old man appeared in Bray court yesterday in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.