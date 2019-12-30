What’s Happening in Wicklow this Week: Event Guide 30/12/2019

New Year’s Eve 70’s Party at The Bridge Tavern

Date – 31/12/2019

Time – 7.30pm

Venue – The Bridge Tavern, Wicklow Town

Welcome in the new year 70s style at The Bridge Tavern. Bring your best 70s attire and dance the night away with live music and dj until late.

Enchanted Garden – New Years Traditional Music Session

Date – 31/12/2019

Time – 8.30PM

Venue – Enchanted Gardens

Traditional Irish Music is known and admired around the world. The history of Irish traditional music is interwoven into the fabric of Irish culture our folklore and dance. Our Irish musical tradition draws its strength from the passionate music makers who re-interpret fabulous old melodies into modern forms helping to keep Irish music a living tradition. The Irish music scene in Wicklow and around Ireland has evolved from its main setting in the houses and pubs of rural areas to expand the globe. The premier outlet for Irish music is the live traditional sessions which gather together musicians who create a vibrant and dynamic musical experience for both visitors and Wicklow natives alike.