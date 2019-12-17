Whirlpool recall 11,000 Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines

Whirlpool is recalling 11,000 Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines because of fire safety risks.

The machines were manufactured between October 2014 and February 2018.

The company said the recall does not affect Whirlpool branded washing machines.

It said that as many as 519,000 washing machines in the UK could be affected.

Whirlpool has identified a flaw with the door-locking system that could lead to the machines overheating and potentially catching fire.

The company said customers should visit https://washingmachinerecall.whirlpool.ie or call 0818 903 281 to check if their appliance is affected.

However, both are experiencing technical issues.