Whitmore welcomes confirmation of Greystones Traffic Management Plan

Social Democrats Cllr. Jennifer Whitmore has welcomed news today that Wicklow County Council (WCC) have agreed to undertake a traffic management plan for Greystones.

Cllr. Whitmore said “I called for a Traffic Management / Transport Plan to be undertaken by WCC at the October meeting of Greystones District Council and I’m pleased to say that the Council has committed to developing this in early 2020. This is very good news for the Greystones District.

“Anyone that lives or visits our district knows that the area is being choked by traffic and the new developments that are being built are obviously contributing to that increased traffic load. It’s important that there is a contemporary review of the current public transport and traffic pattern in the district, the lands that are zoned for development, and the travel demand that is associated with this land usage. Any recommendations that are made as a result of this Traffic Plan by WCC will identify what interventions and services are required to enable the sustainable development of the area. This information will be used as part of the new County Development process, but also, importantly, to feed into state agencies such as the National Transport Authority (NTA) to ensure that the area gets the correct level of public transport investment.

“I am also delighted to say that the Council, in response to my requests, has also agreed to specifically discuss the feasibility of introducing a Local Link service for the town with the NTA. I believe that Local Link bus services are key to addressing our public transport needs for our communities and I have been pushing this model for a few years now. In 2019, I worked closely with Local Link Wicklow to develop Local Link routes for 1) Wicklow to Glendalough, 2) a looped route of Greystones and Delgany, and a separate route that took in from 3) Greystones to Kilcoole, NTMK and Roundwood. Whilst the Wicklow to Glendalough route was subsequently funded by the NTA, the remaining two were not, as the NTA believed that the BusConnects plan would provide those routes. However, seeing as BusConnects will not be available in North Wicklow until 2023 at the earliest, I think it is important to provide an interim solution.

Whitmore concluded “I believe that a Local Link service would be the perfect interim solution and is key to providing an alternative to those 1-2km journeys that so many of us make in our daily lives. It could act as a defacto school bus service for school children, help elderly people to get down to the shops and be a regular and easy way to get around our growing town and district. This kind of service would play an important part in addressing our overall public transport needs and I will continue to work with WCC and NTA to make this a reality for our communities.”