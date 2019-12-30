Wicklow County Council Community Funding exceeds €4 million in 2019

Grant funding of €4.245m was administered by Wicklow County Council’s Community, Cultural & Social Development Directorate in 2019.

The CLAR programme delivered €134,000 to three projects in Knockananna and Rathcoyle, while the Town & Village enhancement programme provided €250,173 to five projects in Dunlavin, Coolkenno, Aughrim, Redcross and Delgany.

The Community Enhancement Programme saw a further €141,343 paid out to 46 community groups while 13 Men’s sheds shared funding of €17,016.

Sports clubs in the county also benefitted from Sports Capital Grants totaling €417,861, while Healthy Ireland funding of €374,100 will benefit an additional 12 worthwhile projects.

Measure one of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure scheme generated funding of €58,560 for projects in Donard, Knockananna, Baltinglass and the Wicklow Way walking route and the latest round of Rural Regeneration Development funding saw €2.675m allocated to regenerate the town of Baltinglass.

The Council’s own Community Grants scheme for 2019 allocated €177,000 to 330 community groups throughout the county.

Acknowledging this significant investment in the county, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Irene Winters, paid tribute to the staff in the Community, Cultural and Social Development directorate and to Minister for Rural and Community development, Mr Michael Ring TD, and his officials.

Cllr Winters said that these projects, spread across different communities throughout the county, will significantly enhance a large number of towns and villages and she congratulated all those involved in the projects.

Welcoming over €4m for projects in the county, the Cathaoirleach of the Community cultural & Social Development Strategic policy committee, Cllr Gail Dunne, added his congratulations to all the community groups involved in the successful funding applications throughout 2019.

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Frank Curran, added that Council staff will continue to work in partnership with all groups in the county to advance even more projects in 2020.