WicklowNews Advent Calendar – Phil Healy’s

Phil Healy’s is one of the best pubs in Wicklow Town for a warm welcome, a cosy place to sit, and all the festive food and drinks you could ask for.

Whether you’d like to sit down and enjoy a delicious dinner with family, or gather around the fire with a group of friends and a round of pints – Phil Healy’s is the perfect location for creating those cherished Christmas memories.

WicklowNews Advent Calendar – Phil Healy's

Phil Healy's Pub, Wicklow Town is one of the most idyllic venues to meet your friends and family for a bite to eat and a drink this Christmas.

Posted by wicklownews.net on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

With a bar fully equipped with beverages of all kinds including craft beers and cocktails, and a menu full of hearty festive favourites, Phil Healy’s is always ready to give you whatever kind of Christmas experience you’re looking for.

Find out more at their official Facebook page.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

WicklowNews Advent Calendar- Ebony

WicklowNews Advent Calendar: Sean Connolly’s Menswear

WicklowNews Advent Calendar: Wicklow Wine

WicklowNews Advent Calendar: Stan’s and Tony’s

WicklowNews Advent Calendar: The Bridge Tavern

Phil Healy’s seeking Chef for immediate start

Please contact us for use of this image