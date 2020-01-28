Arklow mother hits out at Noone ‘autistic’ comment

An Arklow mother has hit out at the comments made by Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone.

Noone who is running in the current General Election described Leo Varadkar as ‘autistic’ while out canvassing this week.

In a statement this morning, Ms Noone said she “unequivocally apologise(s) and withdraw all of my remarks”.

But Arklow mother Zara Lambert says this does not go far enough, this woman does not understand Autism and it is obvious she is out of touch.

I am an advocate for the vulnerable here in the community of Arklow and beyond.

Zara with her son Michael

Zara’s 4 year old son Michael was diagnosed with ADHD and autism last year.

Zara said “This morning I wrote to her because I am so angry and upset, I had to write, I can’t let this go.

Dear Cathrine Noone,

Apologise? You apologise?? How dare you how dare you!!!!

My son has autism what exactly about the term autistic would enter someone’s mind as an insult never mind an apology. Apologise for what?? My son is an amazing vibrant beautiful child and I know amazing fascinating beautiful people with autism and you apologise?

You shouldn’t be in the public eye you have no idea the struggle we go threw that I struggle with as a single parent trying to get him assessed after paying for private assessments from top psychologists for children in need of assessment not to mention he probably at this stage won’t get the support from the education system which has barely budged in tactics on educating our children in 100 years.

People who speak about autism like it is some sort of “problem” instead of celebrating the fact that these wonderful minds are part of our world should never ever be part of a government for all the people in this country. You should be absolutely ashamed of yourself not just for your use of the term autistic but for your apology.

You should be celebrating people with autism. I have been on the receiving end of disappointing moments from people involved in our government but this is a new low. You can stuff your apology. I wish you so much healing Miss because you obviously have not had the opportunity to know and really empathize with very real people.

Yours sincerely,

Zara Lambert.