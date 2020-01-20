Casey welcomes 2nd Data Centre for Arklow

Pat Casey has warmly welcomed the announcement of a 2 nd Data Centre Development at Avoca

River Park in Arklow..

“I have worked on this game changing project for over two years and am delighted that Echelon

have now announced the 2 nd Data Centre which now makes Arklow a national leader in the tech

sector.”

“This is the largest investment in industry in Wicklow in generations and I am delighted to have

played a part in ensuring that this project was brought to Arklow. The Data Centre alone is a game

changer for the South Wicklow region but Echelon have exciting plans for this iconic site.”

“I have been working on this project with Niall Molloy and Graham McWilliams of Echelon from the

beginning. The initial investment is over €500 million and will transform this brown field site into a

major data centre with 100 mega watts of capacity in phase 1 which will in turn attract industries in

the valuable technology and software sectors”

“I led a strong community and online campaign where petitions were collected and local businesses

in Arklow gave their 100% support to the development of the Data Centre. This is a great day for the

region and to the future of Arklow based construction and tech jobs.”

“Apart from the 500 construction jobs that will be needed for the substantial redevelopment of the

site, the data centre will in turn initially employ 100 high skilled jobs and will in the future become a

hub for a business park which is the model that US data centres have evolved into. Tech companies

prefer to locate adjacent to these data centres and therefore the potential for Arklow and the South

Wicklow region is very exciting.”

“This development by Echelon is the beginning of a new era of economic development and jobs for

Arklow and I am delighted to have been of assistance in getting this project to this crucial state. I will

continue to work closely with this company, the IDA and Wicklow County Council to ensure that this

project proceeds into construction. Wicklow based employment is one of my main priorities and I

am determined to see this project benefit jobs and commercial activity not just in Arklow but the

entire South Wicklow region.”