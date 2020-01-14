Centra unveil compostable and reusable bag

Centra unveiled its brand new compostable and reusable bag which is available in all stores across the country. Centra is the first convenience retailer in Ireland to introduce a 100% compostable bag, giving shoppers a more sustainable choice when it comes to carrier bags. It is expected its introduction will remove 1 million plastic bags from circulation each year.

The bag is made from a blend of renewable, raw materials and is available for purchase in Centra stores for just 89 cent. Once the bag has been used numerous times and is ready to be disposed of, this can be done so in a domestic brown bin. It is then fully broken down once taken to industrial composting sites, turning into water and CO2 within 90 days.

The compostable bag is just one of the steps Centra is taking in its commitment to be more sustainable and give consumers more sustainable options. To date Centra has already made positive packaging changes in-store, including the introduction of compostable fruit & veg bags, compostable salad bowls, replacing an estimated 580,000 plastic bowls per annum, and the introduction of Frank & Honest compostable coffee cups.

Looking forward to 2020, Centra will continue its commitment to customers to keep sustainability at the forefront of its strategy and development. Centra is working hard to make stores more environmentally friendly and make the communities in which it does business, more sustainable places to live and work.

Ahead of today’s launch, Martin Kelleher, MD Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland (MRPI) said “At Centra, we are committed to providing our consumers with more sustainable choices every day. This compostable bag is just one of the changes we are making to ensure we fulfil this commitment. We are delighted to be the first convenience retailer to take this step, helping to make consumers future shop at Centra a more sustainable one.”

Centra has committed to make 100% of its own brand and fresh fruit and vegetable packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

For more information check out www.centra.ie