Contract signed for Bray harbour study

A contract for the Bray Harbour study was signed by Wicklow County Council on Wednesday (29th January) with the RPS Group.

The project requires the consultant to:

Carry out detailed surveys,

Report on the options available to protect the harbour from storm conditions

Look into options to provide additional berthing facilities, including the possibility of providing a short term drop on/drop off berth for a small passenger vessel plying between different harbours within an hour or so of Bray.

The funding for this exploratory work was approved by members of Bray Municipal District Council in 2018.

Bray MD Cathaoirleach, Cllr Steven Matthews, said: “I am delighted that we have now engaged RPS Group to develop detailed plans for our harbour. Bray Harbour is an amenity that most seaside towns would be extremely envious of and is in urgent need of improvement and development so that we can maximise the potential of this resource for everyone in our community. I would like to thank the Council officials who have worked so hard to get this far and look forward to seeing this project move on to the next stage.”