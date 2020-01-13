County takes battering as Storm Brendan rages

Many homes and businesses in Wicklow are without power as Storm Brendan rages across the country.

Over 11,000 homes and businesses in Wicklow and Wexford are without power.

Trees have been reported down in Cookstown Road Enniskerry. (Road closed)

Herbert Road, Bray near Ashton Wood. Road Blocked. Garda on scene.

Roundwood to Newtown road (Slaughter Hill) – Tree down and has brought down wires R765.

Roundwood – Tree Down – Croneybyrne to Moneystown road L6086.

Roundwood – Tree down Roundwood National School L1059.

Season Park, Newtown.

Gardai are asking members of the public to keep away from cliffs and piers during the storm.

The AA are advising motorists to watch out for wind-blown debris on the roads, and give extra space to vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. Strong cross-winds may affect control of your vehicle so slow down. Only drive through standing water if you’re sure it’s not too deep for your car.