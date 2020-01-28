Crimestoppers launches new appeal for information on murder of Kenneth Fetherston

Crimestoppers is today launching a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Kenneth Fetherston, whose body was discovered in 2010.

On Tuesday September 22nd, 2009 Kenneth left his apartment in Tallaght at 08:30am in a red Honda Civic. He travelled to Luke Lawlor’s filling station, Balrothery, Tallaght (now Circle K garage) and “Hi-Spec Repairs” at Landy’s Industrial estate (which has since closed). Kenneth was last seen at this garage at 09:30am.

His red Honda Civic (registration 93 D 44862) was discovered four days later in a lay-by on the N11, between Arklow and Gorey. Gardaí believe the car was abandoned there between 11pm on Tuesday September 22nd and 10am on Wednesday 23rd September.

Kenneth’s remains were discovered on Sunday, January 31st, 2010 by two members of the public walking in the Dublin mountains.

Crimestoppers and the Gardai are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information relating to this murder.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Speaking today, Superintendent Ian Lackey, Tallaght Garda Station said “On the tenth anniversary of Kenneth’s murder, we are appealing for anyone who has even the smallest piece of information to come forward. Although time has passed, any information that may seem insignificant to you may help with this investigation.

“If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Crimestoppers Chairman John Murphy commented, “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details. The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction. I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact.”