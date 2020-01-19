Echelon to set up second data centre in Arklow

Echelon Data Centres plan to set up a second data centre in Arklow.

The Irish Independent report the company have agreed to purchase a second site at the Kish Businesses Park south of Arklow.

The site covers 60 acres of land, with development expected to be undertaken in two phases.

In January 2019 Echelon announced it was to build a data centre at the Avoca River Business Park at the site of the old NET factory, with initial employment figures said to consist of 450 construction jobs and 90 operational positions in at the plant.

Planning for the centre was granted in July of last year by An Bord Pleanala following an objection.