Election candidates complete

19 candidates will contest the General Election 2020 in Wicklow, the closing date passed at 5pm this evening.

Voting will take place on Saturday the 8th of February 2020

The candidates are as follows

Aontu: Seamus Connor

Fine Gael: Andrew Doyle, Simon Harris and Billy Timmins

Fianna Fáil: Pat Casey and Stephen Donnelly

Green Party: Steven Matthews

Independent Joe Behan, Valerie Cox, Tom Dunne, Charlie Keddy, William King, John Larkin and John Snell

Labour Paul O’Brien

Nationalist Party Eileen Gunning

People Before Profit Sharon Briggs

Sinn Féin John Brady

Social Democrats Jennifer Whitmore