Election candidates complete

19 candidates will contest the General Election 2020 in Wicklow, the closing date passed at 5pm this evening.
Voting will take place on Saturday the 8th of February 2020
The candidates are as follows
Aontu: Seamus Connor
Fine Gael: Andrew Doyle, Simon Harris and Billy Timmins
Fianna Fáil: Pat Casey and Stephen Donnelly
Green Party: Steven Matthews
Independent Joe Behan, Valerie Cox, Tom Dunne, Charlie Keddy, William King, John Larkin and John Snell
Labour Paul O’Brien
Nationalist Party Eileen Gunning
People Before Profit Sharon Briggs
Sinn Féin John Brady
Social Democrats Jennifer Whitmore