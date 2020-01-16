Election poster ban in Arklow Municipal District

Following a successful policy in 2019 to keep areas poster free coming up to elections in the Arklow Municipal District, it has now been agreed that this should continue for the forthcoming General Election.

The poster ban will operate in all areas between Junction 20 and 21 (Hill’s Garage to Knockmore Roundabout) and also in rural towns and village centres in Arklow Municipal District, ie. Rathdrum, Avoca, Aughrim, Redcross, Annacurra and Glenmalure.

Councillors felt that this would support and show solidarity with the Community Groups and the Tidy Towns committees who work so hard to promote their areas in the District.

They are appealing to the goodwill of the candidates and their agents to respect the wishes of their constituents and to adhere to this request.