Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told his Cabinet the General election will be held on Saturday February the 8th.

RTE News report Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to ask President Michael D Higgins to dissolve the Dáil later today, according to senior political sources.

It will mark the beginning of the General Election campaign.

The Cabinet was told that voters will go to the polls on Saturday 8 February.

It is understood that the new Dáil will be summoned on 20 February.