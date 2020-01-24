Fitzwilliam Square Improvement Scheme is underway

Wicklow Town’s historic Fitzwilliam Square, home to Robert Halpin’s memorial obelisk, is getting a facelift that could improve accessibility and enhance the presentation and public realm of the town.

The project to rejuvenate the area began this week after Wicklow County Council signed a contract for the Fitzwilliam Square Improvement scheme with Shareridge Limited. It is estimated the project will take 12 months to fully complete.

The project includes a pedestrianised area of Fitzwilliam’s lower side, while Bridge Street will be made a one-way street in order to accommodate larger footpaths.

Part of Church Street will also be made one-way from the junction at Bridge Street.

The scheme is being funded under Project Ireland 2040, Building Ireland’s Future.