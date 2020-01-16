Funding protected structures in Wicklow

Wicklow County Council reminds interested parties that the deadline for applications to the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) and the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) schemes in County Wicklow is Friday 31st January.

Both schemes are funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, and set out to assist owners of Protected Structures and buildings in Architectural Conservation Areas to look after their properties and to carry out essential repair and conservation works.

“Historic buildings are part of our heritage and contribute greatly to the character and attractiveness of towns, villages and countryside in County Wicklow,” explains Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer, Wicklow County Council adding: “Furthermore, the conservation and continued use of historic building stock plays an important role in promoting a low carbon , more resilient built environment for future generations.”

Last year, a total €90,000 was drawn down by owners and custodians of historic properties in County Wicklow. Projects supported under the BHIS and HSF in 2019 included St Mary & Peters and St Saviours Churches in Arklow; Davidson Church, Hollywood Church (boundary walls) and a number of dwelling houses at Ballyarthur, Dunlavin and Rathgorragh.

Under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) grants of between €2,500- €15,000 (not exceeding 50 per cent of total costs) may be awarded to eligible projects. This year, there is also a new allocation to support small-scale (under €2,000) minor works of maintenance and repair.

Under the Historic Structures Fund (HSF), Stream 1 will offer grants from €15,000 up to €50,000 and Stream 2 will offer a small number of grants nationally from €50,000 up to €200,000.

Application forms and further information about each of the schemes is available at www.wicklow.ie or can be posted by request. Completed applications should be clearly marked either BHIS or HSF and returned to email plandev@wicklowcoco.ie or by post to Planning Section, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow, by 31st January.

For queries and further information about the schemes please contact Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer on Tel: 0404 20100.