Gardaí appeal to public following shots fired

Shortly after 8.30am, today Wednesday 29 January 2020 uniform Gardaí in Gorey attempted to stop a Blue BMW 318 registration 06W1012.



This car failed to stop for Gardaí along the Gorey to Carnew Road R725 driving erratically and dangerously.



The driver of the car discharged 2 shots from a handgun at pursuing uniform Gardaí.



This male is described, as 6’ tall, slim build, Long Black Jacket, Scarf over face, wearing a hat.

This car was subsequently discovered burnt out in the townland of Banntown, Co. Wexford. Gardaí are appealing for any information on the activities and location of this Blue BMW 318 06W1012 overnight and in recent days.

Gardaí are appealing for any person driving or using the Gorey to Carnew Rd R725 between 0800 and 0900 this morning, in particular any person with dashcam video to contact Gorey Garda Station 053 9430690.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any information on a dark grey/ black Skoda Fabia car (or similar) last seen in the North Wexford / Gorey Town/ Clogh areas.

Members of the public with information are asked to call 999.

Do not approach these males or the vehicle.

Further updates will follow.