Harry Potter comes to Dublin next May

Join Harry Potter fans from all over Ireland as they gather at Dublin’s historical RDS on May 30th and 31st 2020 for the 3rd Dublin Wizard Con. Tickets have just gone on sale and have sold out quickly in previous years so don’t delay getting yours.

Wizards, witches, and muggles alike can enjoy a cauldron load of family friendly activities that include a macic-alley market, marauders map treasure hunt, cosplay contests, owls and magical creatures, broom rodeo, the house cup, wizard carnival, workshops and panels, wizard bingo, game shows, photo sets and props as well as meeting stars from the wizarding world who are due to be revealed soon.

It’s a chance for wizarding fans to come together and share their love of the characters, books, movies and stories.

It is an immersive, intimate, fan focused convention.

The show has chosen 3 amazing Charity Partners- Dogs Trust, Barnardos and Pieta House

Each one does truly magical work.

Tickets are on sale right now from https://www.dublinwizardcon.ie/tickets

www.dublinwizardcon.ie

www.facebook.com/DublinWizardCon

Instagram/Twitter @DublinWizardCon

