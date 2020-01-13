Homes remain without power as Brendan passes

Homes and businesses throughout Wicklow remain without power following Storm Brendan.

The ESB say they are monitoring all outages and will restore power as quickly as possible.

Most fallen trees and debris have been cleared.

Forecast for the rest of the evening

Windy this evening with clear spells and scattered blustery showers as Storm Brendan tracks away from Ireland.

TONIGHT

Cold and blustery tonight with clear spells and a few passing blustery showers. A frost will form in sheltered areas as temperatures dip back to between 1 and 4 degrees. Strong and gusty southwest winds will begin to moderate.