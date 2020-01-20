Is your area a poster free zone

With the 2020 election canvassing well underway the poster debate is also a hot topic.

Like everything there are always two sides to every story, some people say no posters give the bigger parties an unfair advantage while others say it is good to see who is running and the posters are all a part of the election. Social Media is also a new outlet for candidates to get their message across.

But one thing for sure Tidy Town groups throughout the county and country are against posters in towns and villages.

Here is the list of towns and villages which are Poster Free zones in Wicklow, compiled by Posterfree.ie

Arklow, Asford, Avoca, Baltinglass, Blessington, Bray, Delgany, Dunlavin, Glenealy, Grange Con, Greystones, Kilcoole, Kiltegan, Newcastle, Rathdrum and Wicklow Town.

To register your area as a poster free zone visit Posterfree.ie