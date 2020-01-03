King’s Call benefit gig in Greystones tonight

Thinner Lizzy and guests will play a benefit concert tonight (Friday 3rd Jan) at the Hotspot in Greystones.

On the night there will be a auction for the much sought after Phil Lynott coin which sold out in minutes after going on sale last month (You must be present to bid for the coin).

Doors open at 7pm and admission is €15, in keeping with Phil’s legendary generosity of spirit and in parallel with the bleak times in which he rose to fame – proceeds from this event will go directly to local, non-profit organisation in Bray – WH Five Loaves & Living Life Counselling.