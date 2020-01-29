Lacken-Kilbride club notes week January 27th

Well done Tommy Clarke! Who recently won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the County.

Two Senior Championship Medals, Wicklow Football Team of the Millennium and now a Lifetime Achievement Award – A Wicklow Legend.

Well done Tommy, we hope you had a great night!

Club Dinner Dance Announcement

Saturday the 1st of February in Tulfarris

Music By: Evolution and Follow by DJ.

Saturday the 1st of February in Tulfarris Hotel @ 8PM – 50 Euro Per Ticket, or €80 for a pair – Contact Liz Broe (087 325 0663) or Grainne Byrne (087 785 5372) for Tickets.

Club Lotto – JACKPOT WINNER

The Lotto was won recently by Anne O’Brien, almost 15K – Well Done Anne. Photos to follow.

The Lotto Reverts back to 1K – recent results to follow shortly.

Club AGM

The Club AGM is fixed for Sunday the 9th of February at 7PM in the Lacken Community Centre.