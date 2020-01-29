Lacken-Kilbride club notes week January 27th

Well done Tommy Clarke! Who recently won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the County.
Two Senior Championship Medals, Wicklow Football Team of the Millennium and now a Lifetime Achievement Award – A Wicklow Legend.
Well done Tommy, we hope you had a great night!
Club Dinner Dance Announcement
Saturday the 1st of February in Tulfarris
Music By: Evolution and Follow by DJ.
Saturday the 1st of February in Tulfarris Hotel @ 8PM – 50 Euro Per Ticket, or €80 for a pair – Contact Liz Broe (087 325 0663) or Grainne Byrne (087 785 5372) for Tickets.
Club Lotto – JACKPOT WINNER
The Lotto was won recently by Anne O’Brien, almost 15K – Well Done Anne. Photos to follow.
The Lotto Reverts back to 1K – recent results to follow shortly.
Club AGM
The Club AGM is fixed for Sunday the 9th of February at 7PM in the Lacken Community Centre.