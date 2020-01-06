Lacken-Kilbride club notes week January 6th

The Club AGM is fixed for Sunday the 9th of February – more details to follow.

The Ladies had their AGM on the 9th of December Elected officers for 2020 are:

Chairperson; Aisling Freehill

Vice Chairperson; Niamh Connolly

Secretary; Ríonach Craul

Registrar; Aoife Mc Gowan

Treasurer; Katherine Ward

Children’s Officer; Gráinne Byrne

Delegate to County Board; Claire Gallagher

PRO; Danielle Thomas

Club Lotto

The Club Lotto took a break over the Christmas/New Year period – the JACKPOT STANDS AT €14,200.  Big Thank You to all our sellers and customers.

Lotto results from the 15th of December were: 03, 04, 07, 11 – NO WINNER

20 Euro Lotto winners were: Christina Keogh, The Wasters, Audrey Dunne, Edel Zeller, Seamus McDonnell

Lotto results from the 8th of December were: 24, 25, 27, 31 – NO WINNER

20 Euro Lotto winners were: Fiadh Craul, Caoimhe Donoghue, John Rossiter, Marie O’Connor, Colin Curlie

Lotto results from the 1st of December were: 03, 06, 13, 24 – NO WINNER

20 Euro Lotto winners were: Paul Murphy, Jordan Paton, Anna Nagle, Mick Bealin Snr, Paul McGuire

Pre Paid Lotto Winners: Aisling Mahon & Bill Walsh

Lotto results from the 26th of November were: 10, 16, 19, 22 – NO WINNER

20 Euro Lotto winners were: Cha & Ollie, The Wasters, Tanya Carroll, Davy Kirwan, Aoife & Trish

