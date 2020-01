A 32-year-old Dublin man is to stand trial accused of the murder of Nadine Lott who died after she sustained serious injuries at her home in Arklow on the 14th of December.

RTE News report on the 16 December, her ex-partner Daniel Murtagh, of Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin appeared at Bray District Court accused of a serious assault of Ms Lott.

Mr Murtagh was remanded in custody and faced his third hearing, at Cloverhill District Court, today when the case was upgraded to murder.